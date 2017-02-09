News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Advocacy App launches on Kickstarter, answering the need for an organizational tool for advocacy
The Advocacy App hopes to raise $3,500 on Kickstarter to create an app that organizes action alerts from advocacy groups and makes contacting elected representatives easy.
Lauren Vunderink, an entrepreneur and clean energy professional based in Providence, Rhode Island, is creating the app. She explains: "It's clear that advocacy needs to be more accessible and sustainable for people, especially given the recent surge in desire for political engagement. Since participation is the backbone of our democracy, I'm eager to provide a tool that empowers people to connect with their representatives on the issues that matter most to them."
The Advocacy App will provide users with a news feed of Action Alerts from advocacy organizations they choose to follow. The app is nonpartisan and currently includes 136 different advocacy groups, organized into 27 different categories. For example, some of the categories are: Animal Rights and Welfare, Civil and Human Rights, Criminal Justice, Environment, General Liberal Groups, General Conservative Groups, Government Oversight, Gun Policy, Immigration, Public Health, and Women's Rights.
The Advocacy App also includes a "My Representatives"
The Kickstarter ends Friday, March 10th; all contributions should be made ASAP. Your support is greatly appreciated!
To contribute or for more information, visit the Advocacy App's Kickstarter https://www.kickstarter.com/
Contact
Lauren Vunderink
advocacyapp@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse