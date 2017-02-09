 

February 2017
MECA Specializes in Rubber Roll Production for Converters

High-Quality Rubber Rolls Are the Foundation for Process Excellence
 
MECA rubber roll
MECA rubber roll
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- A rubber roll is at the heart of virtually every process performed in the converting industry, and many of the country's converting leaders rely on rubber rolls produced by MECA as the foundation to their quality initiatives. MECA, a premier manufacturer of rubber rolls and machine parts for the flexographic printing industry, develops rubber rolls to precise performance standards for its customers.

"We work with suppliers who specialize in producing specific rubber compounds for each application," said Jim Berceau, general manager at MECA. "Our customers know they can depend on our engineering and production teams to deliver rubber rolls that feature some of the tightest tolerances in the industry."

The term "rubber" is a generic term that can include a variety of polymers, such as neoprene, silicone, nitrile, polyurethane, EPDM and other forms. Rubber rolls are used in a variety of processes within the converting industry, including slitting and winding, laminating, label making, printing and coating.

MECA's high-quality rubber rolls are manufactured to withstand increasingly fast line speeds and maintain integrity through frequent changeovers. Any flaws in that foundational unit will be magnified in the course of converting output.

"High-quality rubber rolls play a critical role in our customers' ability to produce consistently exceptional end products," Berceau said. "There is a reason our customers stay with us, and it's because they can depend on our quality time after time for a maximum return on investment."

About MECA
MECA & Technology Machine Inc. is an innovative engineering provider and manufacturer of tight tolerance machined components, gears, precision rollers, composite plate and bridge sleeves, aluminum and carbon fiber anilox sleeves, and mechanically engraved cylinders for the industrial printing, coating and web converting industries. The company employs more than 55 people at its facility in Green Bay, Wisconsin (USA).

For more information about MECA's rubber roll manufacturing capabilities, call Pete Eggen, technical director, at 920-336-7382 or visit https://www.mecagb.com/.


View original post on rubber roll here.

MECA & Technology Machine, Inc. News



