MECA Specializes in Rubber Roll Production for Converters
High-Quality Rubber Rolls Are the Foundation for Process Excellence
"We work with suppliers who specialize in producing specific rubber compounds for each application,"
The term "rubber" is a generic term that can include a variety of polymers, such as neoprene, silicone, nitrile, polyurethane, EPDM and other forms. Rubber rolls are used in a variety of processes within the converting industry, including slitting and winding, laminating, label making, printing and coating.
MECA's high-quality rubber rolls are manufactured to withstand increasingly fast line speeds and maintain integrity through frequent changeovers. Any flaws in that foundational unit will be magnified in the course of converting output.
"High-quality rubber rolls play a critical role in our customers' ability to produce consistently exceptional end products," Berceau said. "There is a reason our customers stay with us, and it's because they can depend on our quality time after time for a maximum return on investment."
About MECA
MECA & Technology Machine Inc. is an innovative engineering provider and manufacturer of tight tolerance machined components, gears, precision rollers, composite plate and bridge sleeves, aluminum and carbon fiber anilox sleeves, and mechanically engraved cylinders for the industrial printing, coating and web converting industries. The company employs more than 55 people at its facility in Green Bay, Wisconsin (USA).
