US Mortgage industry's power players revealed
100 Mortgage professionals recognized as the movers and shakers of the mortgage world
In assembling the list, MPA asked the mortgage community to nominate the most engaging and innovative people who are making their mark in the industry. From CEOs and presidents of their respective mortgage businesses to local heroes, this is what makes up the 2017 Hot 100 list.
"Industries far and wide were rocked to the core in 2016 amid unexpected political changes, sports victories and natural disasters – and the mortgage business was no exception," said Heather Turner, MPA journalist. "The list doesn't include every professional who's making a difference but we've narrowed it down to 100 individuals who we believe deserve mention for their achievements in 2016 and the accomplishments that are sure to come in 2017."
The full report is in issue 10.01 of Mortgage Professional America, out now.
To view the list online, go to http://www.mpamag.com/
Mortgage Professional America is abi-monthly magazine that provides fresh, unique research into the industry, gains the insights of leading industry figures, and equips mortgage and finance professionals with vital, cutting-edge knowledge.
