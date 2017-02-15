News By Tag
PicSee Free Facebook and YouTube Link Shortener and Personalizer Debuts in the U.S
PicSee.co Empowers Social Media Users to Earn 50% more Likes with Personalized Headlines and Customized YouTube Thumbnail Sizes
San Francisco - February 16, 2017 -- PicSee (https://picsee.co/)
"We are so excited to be debuting PicSee in the United States, which builds on our success with Sony Music Taiwan and with Warner Music Taiwan. Our free PicSee URL link management platform has already attracted more than 300 million views since our founding in 2016, because it's so simple and easy to use," said PicSee co-Founder Cheng-Ho Wu.
PicSee's Free URL Link Management Platform Lets Social Media Users and Brands
• Create and Embed Your Preferred Branded News Headline to Your Social Media Channels: Now for the first time, people and brands can copy, paste and personalize their news article headline before posting it to their social media channels, so that it is compelling and relevant to their social media persona, brands and objectives.
• Enlarge YouTube Thumbnail Images: PicSee instantly solves the common problem of "too small" YouTube thumbnail images, by empowering social media users to enlarge YouTube thumbnail images prior to posting.
• Boost, Optimize and Measure Your Links: PicSee lets anyone - individuals and brands alike - track, boost, optimize and measure the impact of their social media posts, to gain more "likes," attract more shares and retweets.
"We started PicSee after winning a hackathon contest in Taiwan in 2015. We knew that there had to be a better way for people to easily post news articles and YouTube videos to their Facebook and other social media accounts. Since then, millions of people and hundreds of businesses immediately validated our concept by using PicSee to personalize, customize and publicize their social media posts," said PicSee co-Founder Ray Wei.
PicSee's massive existing user footprint of 300 million views in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Vietnam and India signals to new PicSee United States users how simple PicSee is to personalize everyday Facebook posts with news article headlines and custom YouTube thumbnails, to attract more Likes, shares and comments. PicSee is headquartered in Taiwan and was founded in 2016. For more information please visit https://picsee.com.
For More Information and for Media Inquiries, Please Contact PicSee via email at picsee.co@gmail.com
