The Junior League of Lake Charles Gets Revved-Up for Inaugural Touch A Truck Event
Touch A Truck will showcase local agencies' vehicles from Hunt Brothers® Pizza, Henderson Implement & Marine, the Lake Charles Police Department, Chennault International Airport Authority, Calcasieu Parish Public Library, Louisiana CAT, Hurricane Off Road, SITI Construction and SWLA Tours, Inc.
"Touch a Truck offers a unique, memorable opportunity for children to get up close and personal with vehicles of all types," said Laurie Martin, President of Junior League of Lake Charles, Inc. "We are excited for the community to experience Touch A Truck and support the League's ongoing efforts to enhance health, education and cultural development in Southwest Louisiana."
The event will be held at Chennault International Airport on Saturday, March 25, 2017 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Children who are sensitive to noise can enjoy a Silent Hour from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. Kid-friendly activities, face painting, and delicious food will make this event a perfect outing for the entire family. Tickets can be purchased online: http://www.jllc.net, by phone: 337.436.4025 or at the event. Admission is $5.00 per person, Children two and under are free.
Proceeds from Touch A Truck will benefit the Junior League of Lake Charles in its mission to promote voluntarism, develop the potential of women and improve communities through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. The Junior League of Lake Charles is a 501(c)(3) organization and has served the Lake Charles community for more than 80 years.
About The Junior League of Lake Charles, Inc.
Founded in 1933, the Junior League of Lake Charles, Inc. is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. Since its inception, the League has served as a catalyst to launch more than 30 community projects and organizations in Southwest Louisiana, many of which still thrive today. For more information, please visit www.jllc.net or follow us on Facebook.
Media Contact
Rosa Alfred
