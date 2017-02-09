 
At the Intersection of Health Transformation, KirkpatrickPrice Exhibits at HIMSS17

 
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- KirkpatrickPrice brings its health IT readiness and audit services to the exhibit floor for the 2017 HIMSS Conference & Exhibition at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. From Feb. 19–23, 2017, more than 40,000 healthcare industry professionals are expected at the conference, where they will gain expert insights during the exchange of innovative ideas and best practices in improving health through IT.

Kirkpatrickrice has been assisting clients in the healthcare space for over 12 years. As an exhibitor, KirkpatrickPrice's Security Specialists will be educating attendees on how to remain up-to-date on industry trends and how to work towards HIPAA compliance through readiness and audit. KirkpatrickPrice assists covered entities and business associates with compliance concerns with risk analysis, penetration testing, SOC 2/HITRUST, and HIPAA audits.

"The protection of Personal Healthcare Information has taken centerstage recently because of the updates to the HHS HIPAA audit protocol and the enhanced enforcement activities. KirkpatrickPrice is pleased to participate in the HIMSS conference to bring our experience in Risk Analysis, Penetration Testing, Business Associate Management, and other healthcare-specific services to this year's attendees," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, Managing Partner with KirkpatrickPrice.

"We know the HIMSS Annual Conference is where the brightest minds in health and IT meet, and our exhibit floor offers the latest technologies and education sessions to help generate new ideas during the conference. In addition, the exhibition floor is open three days, at least eight hours each day, during HIMSS17, so that exhibitors have more time to meet with attendees. We are always honored to welcome all of our exhibitors to the conference, and appreciate their contributions to our collaborative efforts to transform health and healthcare with IT," said Karen Malone, vice president, meeting services, HIMSS North America.

- To learn more about KirkpatrickPrice, visit Booth #7267 during HIMSS17 or go to  www.kirkpatrickprice.com for more information.
- Find KirkpatrickPrice on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
- Learn more about HIMSS17 by using #HIMSS17 when tweeting about the conference.

