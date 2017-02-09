 
Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109

Kaytlynn Ransom Appointed New Marketing and Communications Manager

She will begin her duties at Up to Par's headquarters immediately.
 
 
LEXINGTON, Va. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Up to Par Management is pleased to introduce Kaytlynn Ransom as a new Marketing & Communications Manager. She will begin her duties immediately.

In her role at Up to Par Management, Kaytlynn Ransom will begin to oversee the digital presence of Up to Par and their portfolio of properties, as well as the development of new brands as the company grows. "As one of the fastest growing companies in the area, I'm excited to join the Up to Par team and transform each property's digital footprint," said Ransom. "I look forward to helping customers find the information they need while giving each property every chance possible to deliver exceptional experiences."

"Kaytlynn is a great addition to our marketing team," said Sean Taylor, founder and CEO of Up to Par Management, LLC. "She is passionate about our clients and offers a depth of experience in digital communication and online development that we look forward to using. Her expertise in web development, search engine optimization, and search engine marketing allows us to maximize our service to our hotels, restaurants, and hotels thus driving greater value back to our clients," he continued.

As a marketing and communications manager, Kaytlynn will be handling everything from property press releases to websites and fliers. She comes to Up to Par Management with over four years of experience in website design and online marketing. In those years she has established her own LLC, created more than 30 websites, and developed lasting partnerships with many clients.

About Up to Par Management
Up To Par Management, LLC is a leading club and hospitality management company specializing in golf, country club and hospitality operations. Currently, Up to Par Management oversees operations for three golf clubs, two resort golf courses, and two hotels with restaurants. Up To Par is a growth-oriented company providing opportunities for its partner properties and associates. For more information, please visit http://uptoparmanagement.com
Source:
Email:***@uptoparmanagement.com Email Verified
Phone:540-464-4653
