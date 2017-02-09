 
Global Wealth Management Partners With Women In Distress

Global Wealth Management has kicked off the first annual Spring-Cleaning Drive to benefit Women in Distress of South Florida
 
 
Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (February 14, 2017) – South Florida investment advisors C. Grant Conness and Andrew M. Costa — co-founders and managing directors of Global Wealth Management (GWM) in Fort Lauderdale — announces that they will contribute clothes, household items, and monetary donations through March 31st to kick off their first annual Spring-Cleaning Drive. Their first Spring-Cleaning Drive will benefit Women in Distress.

Women in Distress of South Florida is the only nationally accredited, state-certified, full-service, domestic violence center serving Broward County. Their mission is to stop domestic violence abuse through intervention, education, and advocacy.

Global Wealth Management kicked off the drive with a Ladies Valentine's Day Luncheon at the Coral Ridge Country Club which included a raffle for spa services and facials. Raffle proceeds were donated to Women in Distress. GWM encourages contributors to donate clothing and household items through March 31st. Donations will be accepted at their Fort Lauderdale office (2810 E. Oakland Park Blvd. Suite 101, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306) beginning February 5th through March 31st between the hours of 9am and 5pm, Monday through Friday.

About Global Wealth Management (GWM)

Global Wealth Management (GWM) is an independent Fort Lauderdale-based investment management firm that specializes in retirement income and estate planning strategies for individuals and families planning for and living in retirement. Led by financial co-authors, radio talk show hosts and investment advisors Andrew M. Costa and C. Grant Conness, the firm caters to a wide array of clients in South Florida and throughout the nation. Services provided by GWM include private asset management investments,retirement income planning, asset protection, income tax minimization strategies, risk management, guaranteed income solutions and alternative investments. GWM's main office is located at 2810 East Oakland Park Boulevard, Suite 101, in Fort Lauderdale, FL, with convenient meeting locations by appointment only in Boca Raton, FL, Boynton Beach, Coral Springs, Weston, Aventura, and Coral Gables, FL. For more information, call (954) 533-7144 or visit www.askglobalwealth.com.

About Global Financial Private Capital

Global Financial Private Capital, LLC, has been recognized by Forbes magazine as one of the top 50 fastest growing independent financial firms in America, as well as by The Wall Street Journal as one of Fidelity Institutional Wealth Services' top advisory firms in the nation. Global Financial Private Capital currently manages about $4 billion for both institutions and individuals.

Securities offered through GF Investment Services, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC. 501 N. Cattlemen Rd., Ste 106, Sarasota, FL 34232. Investment Advisory Services offered on a fee basis through Global Financial Private Capital, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. SEC registration does not indicate a certain level of skill or training.
