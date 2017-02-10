News By Tag
Smart Choice Communications Appoints New Vice President of Infrastructure and Operations
SCC hires Shameen Baksh in new position as Vice President of Infrastructure and Operations to provide expert leadership and implement strategic vision to achieve sales and client satisfaction goals.
"Smart Choice is excited to have Shameen on board as our new VP of Infrastructure and Operations,"
Mr. Baksh has more than 15 years of hands-on technical and managerial experience encompassing a vast array of technologies from desktops to data centers. Prior to joining SCC, he spent 2 years as Director of Information Technology for Douglas Elliman Real Estate, where he led the organization's IT compliance efforts. Mr. Baksh also worked at the IT management level with The Related Companies, where he achieved great success over a span of 10 years and maintained a reputation for exceeding expectations. As Vice President of Infrastructure and Operations, he will oversee and coordinate all aspects of infrastructure projects, including consultation, design, implementation and more.
"The Smart Choice team has been very welcoming and I am delighted to be working with such a dynamic and innovative company," said Mr. Baksh. "Given their rapid business growth and high demand, I am excited to embark on this journey, especially with the support of strong upper-management, knowledgeable engineers and a versatile, talented technical team. I look forward to offering a new perspective, as well bringing my vision and talent to the table to ensure SCC continues to achieve major success."
About Smart Choice Communications:
As a full-service ISP, Cloud PBX, SIP, Infrastructure Management, and worldwide Smart Hands services provider, SCC helps hundreds of thousands of enterprise users to grow and maintain their businesses with zero downtime and cutover care. Our U.S.-based engineering team watches over your network 24/7/365 using our superior standards to ensure you have 100% uptime.
Find out more at: https://smartchoiceus.com/
