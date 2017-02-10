 
News By Tag
* Infrastructure
* Vice President
* Smart Choice
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110

Smart Choice Communications Appoints New Vice President of Infrastructure and Operations

SCC hires Shameen Baksh in new position as Vice President of Infrastructure and Operations to provide expert leadership and implement strategic vision to achieve sales and client satisfaction goals.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Infrastructure
* Vice President
* Smart Choice

Industry:
* Telecom

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Executives

NEW YORK - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Smart Choice Communications (SCC), a leading technology company, today announced the hiring of Shameen Baksh in a new position as Vice President of Infrastructure and Operations at their New York Headquarters. He will be working directly with the Technical Support Team to deliver outstanding customer service; and will act as a liaison between the support team and upper management.

"Smart Choice is excited to have Shameen on board as our new VP of Infrastructure and Operations," stated Jarrett Wolfe, Partner at SCC. "When searching for a candidate, we wanted to ensure they had extensive leadership experience, keen project management skills, and a proven track record of client satisfaction. We were impressed with Shameen's technical expertise and knowledge, and we are confident he will excel in this new role."

Mr. Baksh has more than 15 years of hands-on technical and managerial experience encompassing a vast array of technologies from desktops to data centers. Prior to joining SCC, he spent 2 years as Director of Information Technology for Douglas Elliman Real Estate, where he led the organization's IT compliance efforts. Mr. Baksh also worked at the IT management level with The Related Companies, where he achieved great success over a span of 10 years and maintained a reputation for exceeding expectations. As Vice President of Infrastructure and Operations, he will oversee and coordinate all aspects of infrastructure projects, including consultation, design, implementation and more.

"The Smart Choice team has been very welcoming and I am delighted to be working with such a dynamic and innovative company," said Mr. Baksh. "Given their rapid business growth and high demand, I am excited to embark on this journey, especially with the support of strong upper-management, knowledgeable engineers and a versatile, talented technical team. I look forward to offering a new perspective, as well bringing my vision and talent to the table to ensure SCC continues to achieve major success."

About Smart Choice Communications:
As a full-service ISP, Cloud PBX, SIP, Infrastructure Management, and worldwide Smart Hands services provider, SCC helps hundreds of thousands of enterprise users to grow and maintain their businesses with zero downtime and cutover care. Our U.S.-based engineering team watches over your network 24/7/365 using our superior standards to ensure you have 100% uptime.

Find out more at: https://smartchoiceus.com/
End
Source:
Email:***@smartchoiceus.com Email Verified
Tags:Infrastructure, Vice President, Smart Choice
Industry:Telecom
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Smart Choice Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share