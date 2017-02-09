News By Tag
Writers Launch DatingFML.com – Horrifying Stories of Online Dating
Featuring writers published in WIRED, Denver's Rooster Magazine, and Boulder's Yellow Scene Magazine, DatingFML.com pools a mix of serious talent and various contributors for hilarious and engaging commentary on dating culture. With article categories like "Single Forever," "Dating Over 40," "Horror Stories," "Happy Endings" and "Advice," we prod and poke fun at the current culture of modern dating, and develop an entirely new community in the process. Always anonymous, the stories include such features as:
· "A Grade-One Hot Mess," where one author compares an online dating experience to being caught in a spring trap. "She twirled around, fumbling and cackling," he writes. "She fell into my arms, and she started to forcefully wheeze as she guffawed at my frightened expression. I could hear the rasp of each bronchiole in her lungs;"
· "Bad Hair Date," on one woman's experience being insulted for having a few grey hairs. "And so I sat there trying to decide if my anger was valid or if I was a bit tipsy," she writes. "He tried telling me I was overreacting. I tried telling him he was a dick. Then he offered up some consolation in the form of advice: 'You know what you should do,' he said. 'You should get one of those wands – like a mascara wand.' Pantomiming himself combing his hair with a tiny, tiny brush, he added: 'Then, you can brush up your roots;'
· and "No Condom Left Behind," about a man who refused to leave a used condom behind for fear that his partner would artificially inseminate herself with his sperm. She writes: "I must have jumbled his programming…
In addition, the DatingFML.com podcast delves into the horrors of the online dating world with a new topic each month. The inaugural episode features hilarious commentary on first-date pet peeves, as well as pets in the bedroom.
Online dating is as ubiquitous as the Internet itself. According to a Pew Research study, one-in-ten Americans use an online dating platform -- of which there are now 25 considered to be major, or with over a million users. In 2015, 59 percent of people thought it was a good way to meet a significant other, as compared to 44 percent in 2005. In short, the stories are plentiful. As such, DatingFML.com encourages user submissions via the form on the Submit Page of the website.
Created in Denver, CO by two writers who wish to remain anonymous, DatingFML.com seeks to aggregate horror stories of online dating in one community setting, comforting the downtrodden, and giving hope to the hopeless. Visit DatingFML at http://datingfml.com
