GET's Dain Schult, Announces Initial Production Research on New Talk Shows
GET CEO, Dain L. Schult, remarked, "What we're researching right now before actual production begins is the public perception of radio talk shows and whether or not listeners are willing to participate more in a quiet, rational approach or whether they would prefer an 'audio free-for-all' with talk show hosts who are over the top and clearly provoking listeners to call up and try to jump into the fray in a controlled donnybrook.
"The working title for this group of shows is 'Talk to Me.' The research we plan to perform now centers on how many variations of that theme that we might possibly create with this programming. Talk radio was the format that saved AM radio back in the 1980s when the onslaught of FM music stations took place. Now Talk Radio is an established programming staple on both AM and FM as well as Internet Radio.
"While Conservative talk radio has been more dominant across all sizes of markets in ratings and revenue over attempts to get Liberal talk up to the same level, specific research will be conducted to see how that dynamic may have changed in light of the change in administrations in Washington, D.C.
"There are things we can do with the more 'full-bodied' shows on Internet Radio that we won't be able to do on the Terrestrial stations due to FCC regulations – in much the same way that television programming and language is noticeably different on cable and satellite than it is on traditional network channels.
"Research has to be conducted to see where the 'A Bridge Too Far' point is in any of this programming. The Company realizes that the temperature of hot rhetoric can too easily and quickly get out of control and it will not be advocating or condoning any ancillary bad behavior. No one – hosts or listeners will be allowed to promote or advocate any kind of violence or harm to anyone else.
"We view this as a safe and cathartic safety valve for people who might want to break a dozen dishes on the kitchen floor or go outside and beat up a tree because they're so frustrated with one aspect or another of modern life.
"This is a safer and less messy way to let one's emotions out and then feel better for letting them out. There is no desire to jump into this arena without carefully considering what needs to be done to make GET's programming stand out from all of the talk show offerings that are currently available.
"Once all of the research and development is complete, this programming will be available for long-form, daily use by GET stations (both Terrestrial and Internet) and can also be syndicated domestically and internationally."
For more information about this project you can contact Dain L. Schult, GET's Chief Executive Officer.
