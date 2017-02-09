News By Tag
Full Professional Van Nuys Plumbing Services Announced by JMS Express Plumbing
JMS Express Plumbing has announced its offer of full professional plumbing services for households and businesses in Van Nuys, California. Those wishing to learn more about the range of plumbing services offered can browse through the website.
JMS Express Plumbing offers flexible scheduling for its Van Nuys customers or can respond rapidly to plumbing emergencies whenever they occur. Each of the plumbing solutions provided is offered at the most competitive rates and JMS Express Plumbing also strives for top-quality customer service.
Those wishing to learn more about the range of Van Nuys plumbing services offered can browse through the JMS Express Plumbing website, JMSExpressPlumbing.com. To reach this plumbing company for service, call 888-881-9898 or use the contact form found on the JMS Express Plumbing website.
About JMS Express Plumbing:
JMS Express Plumbing is a full-service plumbing company serving the California locations of Los Angeles, Hollywood, Burbank, Sherman Oaks, Santa Monica, and Van Nuys. This professional plumbing company is also available to service Orange County and Ventura County. JMS Express Plumbing offers a large range of professional plumbing services which are priced as competitively as possible. The range of professional plumbing services offered include: leak detection and pipe repair, toilet and faucet repair, drain cleaning, sewer line testing and repair, re-pipe and pipe restoration, water heater repair and tankless water heater service, appliance installation, and general residential plumbing service. Emergency service with fast response is also provided by JMS Express Plumbing. Those interested in learning more can browse through the JMS Express Plumbing website, http://jmsexpressplumbing.com. To schedule an appointment or to request emergency plumbing service, call 888-881-9898 or fill out the contact form found on the JMS Express Plumbing website.
