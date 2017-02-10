News By Tag
Westchester longtime Restaurant, Villaggio Italiano, Opens Second Location in Dobbs Ferry
After 39-years in business, Villaggio Italiano will be expanding.
The Santiago's bought Villaggio Italiano in 2015. While the couple kept many aspects of the Westchester favorite restaurant the same, such as staff, vendors and the menu, they have made minor changes that have made a positive impact on the restaurant and its business, as well. Some of these changes include live jazz every Thursday, happy hour 7 days a week, live entertainment on holidays, and a core foundation of family. Because the owners have seen a tremendous amount of growth in the restaurant and its business, they thought it was the perfect time for a second location, in Dobbs Ferry. Danny and Robyn Santiago plan to bring some of these changes into the new restaurant as well and are ecstatic to be expanding into the Westchester Community. Villaggio of Dobbs Ferry will be serving pizza, pasta, chicken dishes, salads, sandwiches and more. All sauces and dishes are made to order to ensure quality in every dish they serve. Robyn and Daniel said "We are already thankful for the community embracing us as they have and look forward to a successful new beginning in Dobbs Ferry." For more information, visit http://www.VillaggiosofDobbsFerry.com
About Villaggio Italiano Restaurant: Villaggio Italiano Restaurant is the family-owned Italian eatery in Hartsdale, known for 39 years as the place to go for great pasta, pizza and classic Italian dishes offered in a casual, laid-back, setting. Diners will also find a family of servers at Villaggio's — the same chef for the last 30 years, and the familiar faces of the wait staff to welcome you like old friends. Villaggio kitchen excels, providing its lunch and dinner guests with the quality they have come to expect, at affordable prices. The menu offers something for everyone, including all the traditional Italian foods, plus a seafood dish daily and weekly specials to tempt your palate. At Villaggio's all foods are prepared to order, with only the freshest ingredients.
