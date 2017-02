Dogs and Weddings ... What's Not to Love!

When it comes to unconditional love, there's nothing like the bond between you and your dog, so surely you'll want them involved in your wedding.

-- The Pet Gal, the local pet sitting and dog walking company that set the bar for pet care, is bringing their expertise to weddings. They are introducing Wedding Pet Attendant services just in time for this year's wedding season. For all the couples that consider their dogs part of the family, you can now include them in your wedding! From transportation to walking down the aisle and photos, your chaperone will be there every step of the way to help make your day unique and special. The Pet Gal Owner, Susan Anderson, remarked: "Everyone loves their dogs like family; everyone wants their family to participate in their wedding. We decided to help people have their dogs participate in their wedding to make a special day everyone will remember for a lifetime!" For a limited time, they are offering $50 off Wedding Pet Attendant packages, so book today.To learn more about the Wedding Pet Attendant services or book a package, visit our website at www.thepetgal.com/ wedding-pet- attendant The Pet Gal, LLC. is an Austin-based professional pet sitting and dog walking company. We are a female owned company that has grown from one client to more than 700 over the past five years. We currently have over 20 Pet Gals working for us, and our service area covers all of Austin and surrounding cities. In 2013, we earned the prestigious Angie's List "Super Service Award," an honor awarded annually to only 5 percent of all the companies rated on Angie's List.Please visit www.thepetgal.com to learn more about The Pet Gal's services.