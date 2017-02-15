 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109

Dogs and Weddings ... What's Not to Love!

When it comes to unconditional love, there's nothing like the bond between you and your dog, so surely you'll want them involved in your wedding.
 
1 2 3 4
Wedding Pet Attendant
Wedding Pet Attendant
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The Pet Gal, the local pet sitting and dog walking company that set the bar for pet care, is bringing their expertise to weddings. They are introducing Wedding Pet Attendant services just in time for this year's wedding season. For all the couples that consider their dogs part of the family, you can now include them in your wedding! From transportation to walking down the aisle and photos, your chaperone will be there every step of the way to help make your day unique and special. The Pet Gal Owner, Susan Anderson, remarked: "Everyone loves their dogs like family; everyone wants their family to participate in their wedding. We decided to help people have their dogs participate in their wedding to make a special day everyone will remember for a lifetime!" For a limited time, they are offering $50 off Wedding Pet Attendant packages, so book today.

To learn more about the Wedding Pet Attendant services or book a package, visit our website at www.thepetgal.com/wedding-pet-attendant.

About The Pet Gal:

The Pet Gal, LLC. is an Austin-based professional pet sitting and dog walking company. We are a female owned company that has grown from one client to more than 700 over the past five years. We currently have over 20 Pet Gals working for us, and our service area covers all of Austin and surrounding cities. In 2013, we earned the prestigious Angie's List "Super Service Award," an honor awarded annually to only 5 percent of all the companies rated on Angie's List.

Please visit www.thepetgal.com to learn more about The Pet Gal's services.

End
Source:
Email:***@thepetgal.com Email Verified
Tags:Wedding Pet Attendant, Weddings, Pets In Wedding, Dogs In Weddings, Dogs, Wedding Photos, The Pet Gal
Industry:Family, Home, Lifestyle, Pets
Location:Round Rock - Texas - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 15, 2017
The Pet Gal, LLC. News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share