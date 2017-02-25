Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Bethesda and Chevy Chase

News By Tag
When Washington became the nation's capital in 1790, the surrounding area to the northwest—the communities known today as Bethesda and Chevy Chase—was devoted almost entirely to agriculture. Many farms were worked by slaves, and one of them, Josiah Henson, escaped to Canada and wrote his life story in 1849. Harriet Beecher Stowe based her novel Uncle Tom's Cabin on Henson's life, and the model for that famous dwelling still stands in Bethesda today. The transition of the region to modern suburbia started with a simple innovation: the trolley. Once lines were built in the 1890s, government employees could live outside the city and commute to work. But, the neighboring towns developed along different lines. Bethesda became a bustling commercial center, while Chevy Chase was created as a planned community featuring elegant homes and country clubs. Even though both border the capital, this book demonstrates how each community has a vibrant heritage and distinct identity of its own.
About the Author:
Steve Roberts writes a column for Bethesda Magazine that regularly focuses on the history of the area. A journalist for more than 50 years, and a resident of Bethesda for almost 40, he has written five books and teaches at George Washington University.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
4801 Bethesda Avenue
Bethesda, MD 20814
When: Saturday, February 25th, 2017 at 4:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
