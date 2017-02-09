News By Tag
Talented Senior Project Manager Joins S.L. Leonard & Associates' Team
Long Beach Resident Perla Hernandez Lastra has joined project management firm S.L. Leonard & Associates as a senior project manager.
"Perla brings a wealth of building experience to S.L. Leonard & Associates,"
In the short time Hernandez Lastra has been a senior project manager at SLL, she has worked on the Casa Pacifica Centers for Children & Families and the Primestor Development's Amara Regional Shopping Center – both in Camarillo. Casa Pacifica Centers for Children & Families is a $21 million project which consists of 46,000 square feet of state-of-the-
During her tenure at a large national general contractor, one of Hernandez Lastra's major projects was the Great Wolf Lodge in Garden Grove, a 14 acre site containing a 132,000 square foot indoor water park, a 14,000 square foot wave pool, one outdoor and three indoor pools, and a nine-story Hotel Tower with 603 keys. The project also has a three-story lobby core building with 30,000 square feet of conference space and 18,000 square feet of retail and dining facilities, including five restaurants. The site houses a five-level design-build parking structure with 950 stalls.
Hernandez Lastra is an instructor at UCLA Extension where she has been teaching the Construction Technology class since 2016. She is also a national trainer for SAP and Prolog. She taught Engineering Practices and Procedures, Field Operations, Technology, and Logistics at Turner's School of Construction Management for Minority/Woman/
She is a LEED Accredited Professional and is OSHA 30-hour certified, as well as CPR & First Aid Certified. Additionally, Hernandez Lastra is a member of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, Engineers for a Sustainable World, Social Economic Environmental Design, and Cornell Society of Engineers.
Hernandez Lastra holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Cornell University and a Master of Engineering Management degree, also from Cornell University.
S.L. Leonard & Associates is a comprehensive real estate development and project management firm based in Camarillo with a second office in Torrance. The firm has worked on numerous high-profile projects (http://slleonard.com/
