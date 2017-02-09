News By Tag
AccuWeather Enterprise Solutions and Alertus Technologies Partner to Deliver Severe Weath
AccuWeather Enterprise Solutions' SkyGuard® Warnings are now available in the Alertus ThreatWatcher notification tool in order to deliver more accurate and more precise notifications ahead of severe weather
"AccuWeather's commitment to safety and preparedness every day has never been more evident than the establishment of this partnership with the industry leader in notification dissemination,"
Alertus ThreatWatcher is a customizable tool that can automatically broadcast real-time weather updates and up-to-the-minute, zip-code specific warnings from AccuWeather through multiple endpoints of the Alertus Emergency Notification System. These endpoints can include the Alertus Alert Beacon®, Alertus Desktop™ Notification, and the Alertus Mobile App.
The Alertus Emergency Notification System is designed to cost-effectively integrate communications and facilities systems to monitor for emergency situations and speed the dissemination of urgent alert information. The system leverages existing infrastructure and IT assets to seamlessly integrate with disparate and legacy systems.
"AccuWeather is the most trusted source of weather information in the world," said Amanda Sassano, Director of Commercial Sales at Alertus Technologies. "We're excited to have their highly-accurate weather updates integrated with the Alertus ThreatWatcher. Disseminating accurate weather updates and warnings is a critical component for any campus, facility or organization's overall emergency preparedness plan."
AccuWeather SkyGuard severe weather warnings are issued by certified warning meteorologists to clients as the storm begins to unfold. Unlike other sources, AccuWeather's warnings are customer specific and provided in real-time by meteorologists watching over the client's specific locations – a greater differentiator than other warning providers. These customized, precise site-specific notifications include snow, flood, hail, high winds, hurricanes, tornadoes, and much more translate into life-saving actions and substantial savings for business and industry.
Also announced as part of the partnership, Alertus and AccuWeather are co-hosting an educational webinar on February 22, 2017 at 2:00pm EST. The 45-minute session offers a deep dive into how Alertus and AccuWeather can enhance an organization's severe weather emergency preparedness plans. To register, interested attendees can visit http://enterprisesolutions.accuweather.com/
AccuWeather has developed exclusive technologies to geographically pinpoint all forms of content to individual users and to their dynamically changing location. These technologies are protected by a worldwide patent portfolio allowing for a true global reach in connecting people with information. As a result, only AccuWeather can offer these unique capabilities to its partners and clients.
Greg Smith, Public Relations Manager | 866.425.3788 x784 | gsmith@alertus.com
Alertus Technologies is a pioneer and market leader of emergency mass notification systems for large-area, high occupancy facilities. Since 2002 Alertus has engineered groundbreaking solutions for unified mass notification, in-building notification, outdoor notification, and personal notification. Alertus solutions have been implemented worldwide by thousands of organizations in multiple industries for any number of emergency situations. www.alertus.com.
Justin Roberti, Public Relations Manager | justin.roberti@
For businesses, government agencies, media, and institutions around the world, AccuWeather Enterprise Solutions delivers mission-critical, weather-driven solutions that help protect people, property and profits from the effects of weather. AccuWeather Enterprise Solutions' products include the most accurate, site-specific, customized severe weather warnings, short- and long-range forecasts, and applied weather information.
Over 1.5 billion people worldwide rely on AccuWeather to help them plan their lives, protect their businesses, and get more from their day. AccuWeather provides hourly forecasts with Superior Accuracy™ for nearly 3 million locations worldwide, with customized content and engaging video presentations available on smart phones, tablets, wired and mobile internet sites, connected TVs and Internet appliances, as well as via radio, television, and newspapers. Founded in 1962 by Dr. Joel N. Myers - a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society who was recognized as one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur Magazine's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs - AccuWeather also delivers a wide range of highly-customized enterprise solutions to media, business, government, and institutions, as well as news and weather content and video for more than 72,000 third-party websites.
Visit www.AccuWeather.com or www.AccuWeather/
Greg Smith
***@alertus.com
