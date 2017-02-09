Heywood Healthcare Honors Area Health Advocates at Annual Celebration

Contact

-- Heywood Healthcare celebrated community, health and collaboration at 'A Winter Affair' on Friday, February 10th at The Colonial Hotel in Gardner.The annual event offered attendees and honored guests a chance to look back at the accomplishments of Athol and Heywood Hospitals, as well as highlight Heywood Healthcare's youth initiatives, including the School Based Care Coordination Program, Youth Suicide Prevention and the Weekend Backpack Food Programs.At the event, Heywood Healthcare honored James and Asta Kraskouskas, owners of Anthony's Liquor Mart in Gardner, with the Heywood Healthcare Community Health Hero Award, which recognizes an individual or individuals who significantly impact the health and well-being of the North Central and North Quabbin Communities.Well-known for their energy and commitment to improving the social fabric of services for our communities' most vulnerable residents, James and Asta's constant support of Heywood initiatives, most notably, the Weekend Backpack Food Program, has profoundly aided the initiative's growth, which now serves 250 third and fourth grade students in the Gardner and Athol-Royalston School Districts.The Kraskouskas' take pride in supporting the community, often organizing charity events like the Jack Daniel's Tasting Event and an annual visit from the New England Patriots Cheerleaders. The Patriot's Cheerleader event not only raises funds for the Heywood Weekend Backpack Food Program, but also serves as a source of inspiration for young girls at Elm Street School in Gardner. Roughly 200 female students packed the auditorium to hear an inspirational message of empowerment from the Cheerleaders.The Kraskouskas' engagement in supporting efforts extends beyond our youth, as James has taken a leadership role on the Heywood Hospital Surgical Pavilion Capital Project – part of Heywood Healthcare's three-pronged Fulfilling Our Promise Capital Campaign – to ensure access to the highest quality health services in our communities.Heywood Healthcare also honored Clinical & Support Options, Inc. with its Collaborator's Award.Clinical and Support Options, Inc. (CSO) makes a simple pledge on its website – "Enhancing Lives. Strengthening Communities."– and that's exactly what its staff does. A strong partner of Athol Hospital for the past several years, CSO's providers are responsive, always demonstrate the highest regard for patient care and are dedicated to a team approach. In addition, the CSO staff serves as an integral piece of the Athol Hospital Emergency Department care team, often responding as a crisis care partner in a matter of minutes.Under the leadership of CEO Karin Jeffers, Clinical and Support Options, Inc. continues to be a highly respected partner of multiple programs and services, including Athol Hospital's Community Hospital Acceleration, Revitalization & Transformation (CHART) program. Under the CHART model, CSO provides four clinicians to work directly within the Athol-Royalston Regional School District. CSO is also a key partner in the work to further develop and implement tele-mental health services to expand the breadth and depth of the availability of mental health services in the region.Heywood Healthcare looks forward to the development of the new Medical Office Building at Athol Hospital, where CSO will occupy the entire 2nd floor, bringing much needed services right onto the Hospital campuses, making it even easier for those in need to access resources and improve the level of care coordination. 