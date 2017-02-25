 
News By Tag
* Local History
* Macon
* Georgia
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Macon
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Central Georgia Textile Mills

Local author Billie Coleman will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Local History
* Macon
* Georgia

Industry:
* Publishing

Location:
* Macon - Georgia - US

Subject:
* Events

MACON, Ga. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Central Georgia Textile Mills

Local author Billie Coleman will be available to sign copies of book

Cotton was once king throughout Georgia. Reconstruction investors and railroad tycoons saw this potential to open textile mills in the South instead of sending cotton up North. Towns across Central Georgia became a prime spot to locate textile mills because of the access to cotton from local farms, cheap labor, and nearby rivers to power the mills. Textile mills were operated in cities and towns across Central Georgia such as Macon, Columbus, Augusta, Tifton, Forsyth, Porterdale, and Hawkinsville, among others. The textile mills provided employment and sometimes a home in their villages to people across Georgia as the agrarian lifestyle gave way to industrial expansion. In these mills, photographer Lewis Hine captured iconic images of child labor. After the decline of production and closing of the mills, many have been revived into new usages that honor the legacy of the mill workers and their families who lived in the villages of the textile mills across Central Georgia.

About the Author:

Author Billie Coleman is a historian and cultural preservationist of Southern history. She was inspired to write this book after moving to Payne City, a former textile mill village in Macon, Georgia.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

5080 Riverside Drive

Macon, GA 31210

When:  Saturday, February 25th, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@arcadiapublishing.com
Posted By:***@arcadiapublishing.com Email Verified
Tags:Local History, Macon, Georgia
Industry:Publishing
Location:Macon - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Arcadia Publishing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share