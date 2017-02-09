News By Tag
Ann Marie Mayuga, AMM Communications, Presents at March 8 Enterprise University PR Course
The class is for business owners who want to learn more about using the media to spread the word about their businesses to clients and prospects. It isn't paid advertising. It is public relations. The course will provide an overview of public relations, how it fits into a company's overall marketing plan, and the importance of defining a company's messages. Class participants will learn the different strategies and tools used, and the growing influence of online and social media on business communications.
Enterprise University, an educational program offering high impact, university caliber business courses, is sponsored by Enterprise Bank & Trust. The courses range from marketing for small businesses and succession planning strategies for family owned business to working through conflict and learning what banks look for in loan candidates.
To register for Mayuga's classes and other classes offered by Enterprise University, please click on the following link, http://www.enterprisebank.com/
Founded in 2008, AMM Communications LLC, a public relations, marketing, and talent acquisition firm of St. Louis, Missouri, provides PR, business development, crisis communications, content marketing, internal communications, executive training, marketing, media relations, reputation management, and search consulting. At AMM Communications we help our clients, who are small- and mid-sized businesses, not-for-profits and government entities throughout the country, "Drive Sales. Communicate Better. Hire Well." From 2010 - 2016, AMM Communications was voted one of the Top 25 St. Louis public relations firms by Small Business Monthly. For more information, please navigate to http://ammcommunications.com or call 314.485.9499.
Contact
Ann Marie Mayuga
***@ammcommunications.com
