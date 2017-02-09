 
Industry News





Les Robinson CLTC and the 3in4 Association helps educate people on Long Term Care Events

Les Robinson CLTC helps people reduce financial and emotional burden in a Long Term Care Event
 
 
AMHERST, N.Y. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Les Robinson CLTC and the 3in4 Association helps people reduce financial and emotional burden in a Long Term Care Event

With this slogan, the group seeks to educate the public on an important fact: that at least 70 percent (roughly 3in4) of people over age 65 will require some long-term care services at some point in their lives, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (http://www.longtermcare.gov).

In spite of the widespread and growing need for long term care planning, a fraction of those who could benefit from a plan have taken action.  Les Robinson CLTC seeks to make the public aware of the high odds of requiring extended care and the imperative to plan in advance.

Les Robinson CLTC

1-800-875-0140

Les is a Senior Long Term Care Planner, New York State Partnership Certified and Special Care Planner with over 25 years of experience in the industry. Prior to this career, he graduated from business school at the University of Brockport.

Les has seen the devastation that is caused when a loved one unexpectedly requires care. Les is a passionate advocate for his clients because of his past experiences.

Les helps families and businesses protect their independence, assets and peace of mind without any pressure or obligation. His goal is to educate his clients and help them avoid disaster. Les has a simple approach in assisting people choose a customized Long Term Care Plan that fits their needs.

About The 3in4 Association: The 3in4 Association operates as a nonprofit 501(c) (6) corporation and the "3in4 Need More" campaign is a public service of the 3in4 Association. The Association is dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of long term care planning, and also provides education on products; services and programs to consider during plan design. More at www.3in4needmore.com .

Looking for a quote on Long Term Care Insurance call Les Robinson at 1-800-875-0140

No other late-life event can be as devastating to the lifestyle the elderly are so concerned about maintaining. No wonder many elderly care recipients withdraw, become angry and suffer from severe depression.

The average cost for Long Term Care

The national average cost for a nursing home runs into over 8,500 to 14,000 a month. The average cost of home care is about 20 dollars an hour.  This could be more or less, depending on the state in which you live. With the average length of stay for current residents in nursing homes is 18 months Further, many patients require post-acute institutional skilled or custodial care, which could add hundreds of thousands of dollars to the bill. Remember custodial care is home care which is not covered by Medicare or

Call Les on Long Term Care Insurance 1-800-875-0140 or get a quote at www.lesltc.com
End
