3D Product Placement and Sponsorship

Heavy long term advertising in multiple publications through sponsorship and product placements.

SponsorHeader01

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Advertising

• Magazine

• Sponsorship Industry:

• Entertainment Location:

• Portland - Maine - US Subject:

• Sponsorships

End

-- A young media company, MavCore Media, is seeking sponsors, long term advertisers, for multiple publications. The publications include MavCore 3D Animation Magazine and the upcoming News Pros comic (along with a card game), which is a forerunner for a future animated sitcom series (starting production late 2017).As 2017 moves forward, MavCore Media has partnered with companies such as tvtibi.com to raise funds for multiple projects, include the animated series, reality television, and more. Sponsorship is being sought to boost the magazine and upcoming comic for branding and audience creation.About the magazine:The magazine is a quarterly publication going into its third issue, dedicated to all areas of the independent 3D animation industry, including animation, modeling, writing, voice talent, and educational resources.MavCore 3D Animation Magazine aims to help fill a need inindependent animation, acting as an outreach and educational medium, as well as a news platform for new artists and established industry leaders, as well as future MavCore Media animated productions. The magazine is primarily to be a resource and media platform for the indie artist.About the comic series:Since the comic is tied with the future animated series, it's taking a different spin than the average comic we see on store shelves.As a comic series, it will be longer than your average comic, much like a graphic novel, which is why it's called a graphic sitcom. The publication will be presented in a sitcom format with a cold open, acts 1,2,3, and ending. A reader will know it's a sitcom.The comic series, like the animated series, will be in a 3D format, along with the card game. This three-in-one approach opens up new possibilities in 3D entertainment for the series.Sponsorship includes ads in:MC3D MagazineNews Pros ComicMag & NP websitesPossible animated series (placements only)Promotional materialsThis is purchasing over 3 years of heavy marketing in multiple publications and more.Types of sponsorship:Regular - products & services promoted through traditional, full color ad space.Product placement - Products placed within scenes of the 3D comic and future animated series, plus traditional ad space.For more information on the magazine, comic series, or sponsorship: