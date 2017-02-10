OSIsoft Selects Control Station to Join Exclusive Partner EcoSphere

Partnership Leverages PlantESP's Proven Ability to Capture Hidden Value

-- Control Station today announced the formation of a new technology partnership with California-based OSIsoft, LLC. The partnership brings together leading suppliers of operational intelligence technologies to better serve the growing market demand for advanced and actionable process analytics.Control Station is one of a select group of software technology companies to join OSIsoft's Partner EcoSphere. The Partner EcoSphere engages best-in-class technology and service firms in the creation of value through real-time data collection and analytics. OSIsoft's PI System is recognized worldwide as the leading data infrastructure for utilities, oil & gas companies, process manufacturers, and a number of other industries. The PI System functions as a real-time data storage and distribution engine. Application technologies like Control Station's PlantESP control loop performance monitoring (CLPM) solution utilize data to uncover performance trends that are often too subtle or complex to be identified by a facility's engineering and operations staff."Manufacturers understand that there is significant value stored within their data and they are actively looking for ways to tap into it," stated Timothy Johnson, Director of Partners and Strategic Alliances at OSIsoft. "PlantESP is a great example of advanced diagnostic technology that enables manufacturers to leverage the PI System, as an application ready infrastructure, and capture that hidden value."PlantESP is an award-winning CLPM technology that has quickly established itself as the market-leading solution for plant-wide process diagnostics. PlantESP integrates seamlessly with the PI System, utilizing the data to proactively identify issues that negatively affect the performance of a manufacturing facility's regulatory control systems. The PI System's Asset Framework provides a uniform, hierarchical structure by which a manufacturer's varying sources of process data are organized. PlantESP currently leverages the OSIsoft Software Development Toolkit to associate the 1000s of "tags," or data streams, and their properties with specific PID control loops. Continued investments in the integration of PlantESP with OSIsoft's PI System and its Asset Framework will further streamline deployments and enhance the overall value gained from a manufacturer's operational data."Manufacturers across the process industries will realize meaningful gains from this alliance," commented Rick Bontatibus, Control Station's Vice President of Global Sales. "Our companies are jointly committing resources to assure that customers receive the most complete, efficient access to their data."PlantESP is the leading, most intuitive CLPM platform. Since its original release in 2010 PlantESP has grown steadily and it is now deployed on five continents. As a technology for optimizing a production facility's regulatory control systems, PlantESP is enabling manufacturers to proactively identify and resolve a wide range of performance-related issues. Significant gains in performance from improved production quality and throughput to decreased energy consumption and unplanned downtime have been documented.Control Station will participate in OSIsoft's Users Conference (www.osisoft.com/users-conference/san-francisco/)scheduled for March 20-23 in San Francisco. The annual event draws on over 2,000 attendees, representing over 500 companies from major sectors of the process industries.OSIsoft, a global leader in operational intelligence, delivers an open enterprise infrastructure to connect sensor-based data, operations and people to enable real-time and actionable insights. As the maker of the PI System, OSIsoft empowers companies across a range of industries in activities such as exploration, extraction, production, generation, process and discrete manufacturing, distribution and services to leverage streaming data to optimize and enrich their businesses. For over thirty years, OSIsoft customers have embraced the PI System to deliver process, quality, energy, regulatory compliance, safety, security and asset health improvements across their operations. Founded in 1980, OSIsoft is a privately-held company, headquartered in San Leandro, California, U.S.A, with offices around the world.Control Station empowers process manufacturers to increase production efficiency and throughput. The company's software-based solutions actively monitor and optimize plant-wide control loop performance.The company's products are both highly innovative and award-winning. PlantESP™ is the leading CLPM solution for identifying and isolating issues that negatively affect control loop performance. Control Station's portfolio of Loop-Pro™ products is recognized as the process industry's leading solution for PID controller tuning. It is the only controller tuning software that accurately models oscillatory and noisy process data.Control Station's solutions are licensed to leading process manufacturers worldwide and they are available direct from Control Station and through its network of distribution partners. The company is headquartered in the United States.