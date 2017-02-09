News By Tag
GammaTech to Feature Newest Rugged Computers at the AFCEA West 2017 Conference
Designed for Harsh, Demanding Applications, DURABOOK's Rugged Devices Are Ideal Solutions for Military Personnel
Meeting or exceeding most difficult Military Standards, DURABOOK tablets and PCs are designed for demanding environments and can withstand the most hostile, toughest military applications. Whether in actual combat or preparing for it, these rugged devices offer power, performance and reliability to meet the needs of today's military personnel.
The following DURABOOK models will be displayed at the AFCEA West 2017 Conference:
R11 Fully Rugged Tablet
The R11 rugged tablet is a portable device that offers military personal the portability they need. Out on the field or back in the office, this tablet can withstand your daily wear and tear. The R11 is the thinnest and lightest rugged tablet PC in its class at only 2.73 pounds including battery. With its size and weight advantages, R11 has been selected as diagnostic and test devices on submarines with the US Navy. Featuring an optional detachable backlit keyboard, the R11 easily becomes a 2-in-1 that can work as a personal laptop as well as a powerful computing engine. The R11 comes with a powerful Intel Broadwell Core™ processor and features an 11.6" TFT LCD capacitive touch display. It is certified to stringent MIL-STD-810G, MIL-STD-461F, ANSI ISA Standard 12.12.01, and IP65 specifications, and is covered by DURABOOK's Peace of Mind (POM) warranty for three years.
R8300 Fully Rugged Notebook
Since the R8300 has the ability to withstand a variety of harsh environments, this product has received a host of certifications including Military Standard 810G, 461F, IP65, ANSI ISA Standard 12.12.01, allowing it to be confidently used by army, navy and air force military forces. This rugged powerhouse features a 13.3" TFT LCD display with sunlight readability and is provided with an Intel 6th generation Skylake processor and DDR4 system memory for unsurpassed performance. It comes with quick-release HDD-storage capability, TPM2.0 advanced security protection, 9 hours of battery life (with an optional hot-swappable second battery pack for up to 16 hours of operation with both packs), Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, GPS module, and more. The R8300 is covered by DURABOOK's Peace of Mind (POM) warranty for three years.
S15AB Rugged Notebook
The S15AB is the lightest and thinnest 15.6" rugged notebook in its class. The unit features a15.6" LCD display with full high-definition (1920x1080 resolution); popular built-in DURABOOK toughness; and up to 16GB of memory. It comes with a capacitive touch pad with L/R buttons to support multi-finger tracking and gestures; an integrated web camera with microphone; a built-in SD card reader, and support for SDXC cards; and a Smart Card reader that allows the card to be fully inserted. Due to the multitude of security systems offered by the DURABOOK S15AB, it has been chosen by the Project Manager Warfighter Information Network-Tactical (PM WIN-T), which is a component of Program Executive Office Command and provides network connectivity to the United States Army through a suite of scalable integrated capability and services to meet the needs of soldiers in current and future operations.
SA14 Rugged Notebook
With its ultimate portability and versatility, the DURABOOK SA14 has the resources to serve the many needs of military professionals. Updates include a choice from four Intel 6th generation Skylake turbo processors; enhanced wireless/communications capability; a graphics package featuring Intel HD Graphics 520; greater system memory; added interface options; the inclusion of Microsoft Windows 10 operating system; optional hot-swappable battery; a three-year warranty period, and more. The SA14 features a 14.0" HD LCD Touchscreen, a 2.0MP webcam, 2.5" 9.5mm SATA HDD storage with an exclusive HDD quick-release feature, and special stealth mode with optional night-vision mode setting. It meets the MIL-STD- 810G and IP53 standards for drop, vibration, dust and water resistance.
Availability
GammaTech's DURABOOK rugged computers are available through authorized resellers nationwide and at www.GammaTechUSA.com. All DURABOOK computers may be customized for unique customer requirements.
About Transource Computers
Founded in 1984, Transource Computers has steadily grown into a highly visible and competitive master system integrator providing total solution integration with custom server, cluster, workstation, desktop and notebook computer systems. As a reseller with over 190,000 computer-related products, Transource maintains a large parts inventory in sixteen warehouses across the United States. Well versed in Government procurement, Transource has developed highly competitive pricing advantages along with preferred product delivery status and service to our customer base. Transource has the ability to meet individual computing needs on a variety of technology platforms.
For more information, visit Transource at www.transource.com
About GammaTech Computer Corporation
GammaTech is a leader in the design, manufacture and sales of cost-effective, high-performance mobile computing solutions throughout North America. Its award-winning line of rugged and hardened notebook and tablet computers are designed and built-to-order to increase mobile productivity for business, government, healthcare, fire, public safety and a host of other entities. GammaTech offers a complete portfolio of products that delivers power and performance needed in the most demanding work environments, resulting in increased productivity and accelerated return on investment. GammaTech is headquartered in Fremont, California, which provides the final assembly, inventory, service and technical support.
For more information, visit GammaTech at www.GammaTechUSA.com.
