Jeron's Clinic System Featured at HIMSS17 Conference in Orlando, Booth #4452
Jeron's advanced Provider 790 Nurse Call System includes streamlined patient and staff clinic flow features that replace inefficient mechanical room status flags commonly used in clinics. Provider 790 clinic status stations within each exam and procedure room combined with visual indicators outside each door:
- Show patient status (ready to be seen, currently with clinician) and how long they have been waiting
- Manage up to four simultaneous patient/clinician status for each room
- Push button panel requests for up to eight clinicians; each with their own unique color indicator
- Direct clinicians to their next patient and indicates all patients waiting to be seen
- Support VIP "see me next" with a single button press
At a central area and key staff areas, wall-mount displays indicate status views for all the rooms in the area. For even more flexibility, room status can be viewed over any PC on the facility's LAN. All clinic flow activity is logged to readily identify bottlenecks that could adversely affect both staff efficiency and patient satisfaction.
"With the expansion of both stand alone and affiliated clinics, Jeron is pleased to offer advanced clinic functionality on our industry-leading Provider 790 Nurse Call System," says Ericka Baran, Jeron's VP of Sales and Marketing. Ericka continues "Combining clinic and nurse call features on a single platform means clinics can benefit from the same flexible workflow and communication options that Provider 790 Nurse Call brings to hospitals."
ABOUT JERON ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS, INC: A leader in communications systems for the healthcare industry, Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc. is the engineering and manufacturing force behind Provider® Nurse Call Systems. Provider systems facilitate communications, speed response times and integrate with a wide spectrum of alerting and notification technologies, all focused on delivering the highest levels of patient care. From its founding in 1965, Jeron has earned a solid reputation for innovation, quality and service. Jeron products are engineered and manufactured in the USA. For more information, please visit: www.jeron.com
