ProEx Physical Therapy announces Dean Park as Co-op/Exercise Technician

ProEx Dean Park

End

-- ProEx, a physical therapist owned private practice specializing in orthopedics, spine and sports medicine announces that Dean Park of Boston, Massachusetts is presently a Co-Op and Exercise Technician in the Financial District, Boston location.In this role, Park assists patients with their therapeutic exercise programs, obtaining hands-on experience while pursuing his Doctor of Physical Therapy degree at Northeastern University where he is presently enrolled in a six-year program.Park, who is originally from Vancouver, BC, Canada enjoys travel and playing ice hockey."It's great to have Dean on board," said Matt McManus, Regional Clinical Director at ProEx. "His energy and enthusiasm fits right in with our people focused organization."ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001 and has locations in Woburn, Springfield, Boston, Haverhill, Middleton, Amesbury, Salem, Beverly and North Andover, Waltham, and Arlington MA; ProEx has locations in Stratham, Somersworth and Epping, NH; and Farmington, CT. The company maintains corporate offices in Portsmouth, NH. The staff of sports medicine and orthopedic physical therapists treats patients of all ages from children to high-level athletes to geriatric patients. ProEx Physical Therapy is also the official Athletic Trainers to various sports organizations throughout New England. For additional information, please call 877-776-9843 or visit www.PROexPT.com