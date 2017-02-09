News By Tag
Charles Bowen to speak about The Legal Risks of Live-Streaming Videos at the SMART Luncheon March 7
Bowen will present the second installment of the two-part series "The Legal Risks of Live-Streaming Videos" during the monthly luncheon at the Savannah Morning News auditorium, 1375 Chatham Parkway.
Bowen's presentation comes as the rise in popularity of livestreaming apps such as Periscope and Meerkat, along with new features in mainstream apps such as Facebook, has inspired many smartphone users to get into the livestreaming game, broadcasting any event live using their device. While these apps ban users from posting content that violates others' copyright, trademark, privacy and publicity rights in their standard Terms of Service, their warnings are often ignored.
Bowen will address these issues and the challenge of privacy concerns from a legal perspective, particularly when it comes to commercial use.
"Some users have tried to claim that the Digital Millennial Copyright Act's 'safe harbor' provisions should shield them from liability, but that law only protects the livestreaming service itself, not the actual broadcaster,"
Bowen also will review basic livestreaming rules and how ignoring them could land some users in legal hot water.
"Livestreaming is likely here to stay, as it seems to be a perfect fit for today's smartphone-carrying, internet-connected world," said Bowen. "The best advice I can give is simply to be smart and use common sense. Do not broadcast copyrighted material that you do not own, do not be creepy and invade people's privacy and procure releases if you are using your broadcast for business purposes.
"If you follow these simple rules, you will very likely protect yourself from any potentially expensive legal claims."
The luncheon will begin with registration at 11:30 a.m. and the program at 12 p.m. The cost is $12 for Chamber members. For more information or to RSVP, contact Stephanie Painter at SPainter@SavannahChamber.com or 912-644-6458.
MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE BOWEN LAW GROUP
Based out of Savannah, Charles Bowen is a business attorney who focuses on commercial and entertainment law and also offers comprehensive mediation services. Bowen attended Mercer University in Macon, Ga., where he graduated summa cum laude with honors in both psychology and political science. Upon graduating from Georgetown University Law Center in 1995, he moved to Savannah and established a corporate law practice. Bowen was named "Business Advocate of the Year" in 2015 by the Savannah Morning News. He won the "2016 Helen V. Head Business Leader of the Year Award" presented by the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce. He also chaired the 24th Annual Kiss-a-Pig campaign on behalf of the American Diabetes Association.
