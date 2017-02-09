 
National MACRA Advisory Council Launched

Industry leaders will explore the impact of the new Medicare reimbursement program and also Medicaid reform, and share strategies and innovations for success in the new environment
 
 
EAST WINDSOR, N.J. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- SpectraMedix (http://www.spectramedix.com/), a leader in enabling healthcare organizations to improve care delivery and transition to value-based payment models, announced today the creation of a new national MACRA Advisory Council. The MACRA Advisory Council will operate as an independent, voluntary body, with financing and administrative support provided by SpectraMedix. It is made up of healthcare delivery, policy, and IT experts who will work to advance the goals of the MACRA program and provide solutions to challenges that executives, administrators, and clinicians face as they implement its Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) (http://www.spectramedix.com/macra-mips-and-apms/) and Alternative Payment Model (APM) (http://www.spectramedix.com/macra-mips-and-apms/) tracks. The Council will also focus on state Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment (DSRIP) (http://www.spectramedix.com/dsrip/) Medicaid reform initiatives, the Medi-Cal PRIME (http://www.spectramedix.com/prime/) program, and other 1115 waiver-related programs.

"This is a unique opportunity to really dig deep into how MACRA works, and understand how it will impact healthcare organizations, practices and physicians over the short and long term," said Advisory Council Co-Chair, Sajid Ahmed, Chief Information and Innovation Officer at MLK Health in Los Angeles. "It will allow us to share our experiences, learn from others and collaborate on innovative paths forward."

MACRA is intended to transform the health care system from its traditional fee-for-service payment model to new risk-bearing, coordinated care models. Under MACRA, providers face substantial Medicare reimbursement penalties and opportunities for rewards. Additionally, MACRA results will be publically reported, impacting provider public profiles nationwide.

There are 12 inaugural members of the Advisory Council.

Sajid Ahmed, Chief Information & Innovation Officer, MLK Health, South Los Angeles (Council Co-Chair)
Ken Bradberry, Chief Technology Officer, Conduent (Council Co-Chair)
Charles Aunger, Managing Director, Health 2047, former Senior Executive Director Information Technology, Stanford Health Care
Sri Bharadwaj, Director, Information Services & Chief Information Security Officer, UC Irvine Health
Karen Bell, MD, MMS, Director, JBS International; former Acting National Coordinator of the Office of the National Coordinator (ONC); former Chair, CCHIT; and Author, An HIT Framework for Accountable Care
Dee Cantrell, President, HIT Consultancy, LLC; former Chief Information Officer, Emory Healthcare
Christina Caraballo, Sr. Strategist, GetReal Health; Winner, HIMSS Most Influential Women 2017
Drex DeFord, President, Drexio Digital Health; former CIO, Scripps Health & CHIME Board Chair
Neil Gomes, Chief Digital Officer and Senior Vice President for Technology Innovation and Consumer Experience, Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health
Mike Ilnicki, President, DataGen (Hospital Association of New York State)
David Muntz, Principal, StarBridge Advisors; former Chief Information Officer, Baylor Health Care System; and former Principal Deputy National Coordinator, Office of the National Coordinator (ONC)
Karena Weikel, Vice President, Risk & Revenue Management, Geisinger Health Plan
Raj Lakhanpal, MD, FACEP, Chief Executive Officer, SpectraMedix (Ex Officio)

Mark W. Stevens, Principal of ARRAHealth Consulting, Inc. and President of the Central Pennsylvania Chapter of HIMSS (https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc...), will serve as Managing Director of the Council.

The mission of the MACRA Advisory Council is to:

• Provide guidance to payors, providers, ACOs and other HCOs regarding Best Practices for MACRA, MIPS, DSRIP, PRIME and other 1115 waiver-related programs.
• Leverage process re-design and optimal IT resource deployment to help the health and public health sectors achieve their population health, financial, and regulatory goals.

"We searched extensively to identify Council members who could answer some of the big questions to help support provider organizations and physicians as they transition to MACRA," said Mark Stevens, Managing Director of the Council. "We are excited to have brought this talented group of individuals together who collectively bring both deep and broad healthcare industry experience and a diverse set of skills and specialties. We will work with them to bring Best Practices and insights to the healthcare industry."

"SpectraMedix is honored to sponsor the National MACRA Advisory Council," said Raj Lakhanpal, MD, FACEP, Chief Executive Officer, SpectraMedix. "The Advisory Council represents our commitment to the advancement of the industry as a whole as we transition together from volume to value-based care."

About SpectraMedix
SpectraMedix partners with hospitals, health systems, provider organizations, health information exchanges and payers to improve care delivery and support their transition to value-based payment models. Our industry leading SpectraMedix 360™ Platform, powered by the eMeasures360™ quality management and eureQa360™ population health intelligence solutions, provides advanced data integration, quality measurement and population health analytics capabilities to implement initiatives including the Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS), Medicaid reform programs, Clinically Integrated Networks, ACOs, financial risk modeling, bundled payments and electronic clinical quality measures.

