National MACRA Advisory Council Launched
Industry leaders will explore the impact of the new Medicare reimbursement program and also Medicaid reform, and share strategies and innovations for success in the new environment
"This is a unique opportunity to really dig deep into how MACRA works, and understand how it will impact healthcare organizations, practices and physicians over the short and long term," said Advisory Council Co-Chair, Sajid Ahmed, Chief Information and Innovation Officer at MLK Health in Los Angeles. "It will allow us to share our experiences, learn from others and collaborate on innovative paths forward."
MACRA is intended to transform the health care system from its traditional fee-for-service payment model to new risk-bearing, coordinated care models. Under MACRA, providers face substantial Medicare reimbursement penalties and opportunities for rewards. Additionally, MACRA results will be publically reported, impacting provider public profiles nationwide.
There are 12 inaugural members of the Advisory Council.
• Sajid Ahmed, Chief Information & Innovation Officer, MLK Health, South Los Angeles (Council Co-Chair)
• Ken Bradberry, Chief Technology Officer, Conduent (Council Co-Chair)
• Charles Aunger, Managing Director, Health 2047, former Senior Executive Director Information Technology, Stanford Health Care
• Sri Bharadwaj, Director, Information Services & Chief Information Security Officer, UC Irvine Health
• Karen Bell, MD, MMS, Director, JBS International;
• Dee Cantrell, President, HIT Consultancy, LLC; former Chief Information Officer, Emory Healthcare
• Christina Caraballo, Sr. Strategist, GetReal Health; Winner, HIMSS Most Influential Women 2017
• Drex DeFord, President, Drexio Digital Health; former CIO, Scripps Health & CHIME Board Chair
• Neil Gomes, Chief Digital Officer and Senior Vice President for Technology Innovation and Consumer Experience, Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health
• Mike Ilnicki, President, DataGen (Hospital Association of New York State)
• David Muntz, Principal, StarBridge Advisors; former Chief Information Officer, Baylor Health Care System; and former Principal Deputy National Coordinator, Office of the National Coordinator (ONC)
• Karena Weikel, Vice President, Risk & Revenue Management, Geisinger Health Plan
• Raj Lakhanpal, MD, FACEP, Chief Executive Officer, SpectraMedix (Ex Officio)
Mark W. Stevens, Principal of ARRAHealth Consulting, Inc. and President of the Central Pennsylvania Chapter of HIMSS
The mission of the MACRA Advisory Council is to:
• Provide guidance to payors, providers, ACOs and other HCOs regarding Best Practices for MACRA, MIPS, DSRIP, PRIME and other 1115 waiver-related programs.
• Leverage process re-design and optimal IT resource deployment to help the health and public health sectors achieve their population health, financial, and regulatory goals.
"We searched extensively to identify Council members who could answer some of the big questions to help support provider organizations and physicians as they transition to MACRA," said Mark Stevens, Managing Director of the Council. "We are excited to have brought this talented group of individuals together who collectively bring both deep and broad healthcare industry experience and a diverse set of skills and specialties. We will work with them to bring Best Practices and insights to the healthcare industry."
"SpectraMedix is honored to sponsor the National MACRA Advisory Council," said Raj Lakhanpal, MD, FACEP, Chief Executive Officer, SpectraMedix. "The Advisory Council represents our commitment to the advancement of the industry as a whole as we transition together from volume to value-based care."
About SpectraMedix
SpectraMedix partners with hospitals, health systems, provider organizations, health information exchanges and payers to improve care delivery and support their transition to value-based payment models. Our industry leading SpectraMedix 360™ Platform, powered by the eMeasures360™
