Celebrating Irish ancestry, heritage, culture and traditions.

Media Contact

Julie Phibbs

Irish Roots Media Ltd

***@irishrootsmagazine.com Julie PhibbsIrish Roots Media Ltd

End

-- The very idea of undertaking Irish ancestral research can seem like a formidable and arduous task but now one publication is successfully helping thousands across the US to trace and embrace their Irish ancestors. Published by mother and daughter team Maureen and Julie Phibbs, they understand the many difficulties faced by readers yearning to piece together their fractured Irish family history. Maureen says 'we see our role as inspiring readers to undertake and continue their research, to discover lateral ways of overcoming hurdles and most of all to enjoy the journey which brings joyous rewards with every nugget of discovery.'Irish Roots magazine has just published its one hundredth issue and they are marking this magnificent milestone with an impressive feature '100 Ways To Trace Your Irish Ancestors' by Nicola Morris. Some of the tips in this article include:-1. Brew a pot of tea and get older relatives talking about family history.2. Make a record of the conversations. Details can be quickly forgotten.3. Sketch out a family tree. It is easier to see where you need to focusyour research when you can see your family tree in its entirety.4. Make copies of old family letters and photographs, but try to leave theoriginals in place. Many families have fallen out over the 'disappearance' ofan old photograph album.5. Label all of the images and keep your records organised. You may have toput your research aside for a couple of months or even years and youwant to make it easy to pick it up again.6. Old memorial cards for deceased family members record ages, dates ofdeath and maiden names of married women.7. Check whether your local library has collected and digitsed memorialcards from the local area.8. Start your research with birth, marriage and death records.9. Civil registration in Ireland commenced in 1864 when it becamecompulsory to register all births, marriages and deaths. However, it isestimated that up to 15% of births and marriages went unregistered in the19century.10. Birth registrations should state the name, date and place of birth, the name,address and occupation of the father and the maiden name of the mother.11. Original birth registrations are now freely available online at http://www.irishgenealogy.ie from 1864 to 1916.12. Non Catholic marriages in Ireland were registered with the civil authoritiesfrom 1845. All denominations were registered from 1864.13. Civil marriage registrations are freely available athttps://www.irishgenealogy.ie/en/ from 1882-1940.14. A marriage certificate should record the names, ages and addresses of thebride and groom as well as the names and occupations of their fathers.15. Full age on a marriage registration is usually 21 years and the address isonly the address at the time of marriage and not always a long standingfamily address.16. A death certificate should state the age of the deceased, indicatingapproximate year of birth, and in some cases the informant might be afamily member, such as the widow, child or parent of the deceased.17. Original civil death registrations are available at www.irishgenealogy.ie from1891 to 1965.18. The indexes for registered births, marriages and deaths in Ireland from 1864(1845 for Non Catholic marriages) to 1958 are available online at http://www.familysearch.org , http://www.findmypast.ie andhttp://www.ancestry.co.uk .19. Digital copies of birth, marriage and death registrations that are not availableonline can be ordered at https://timeline.ie/irish-genealogy-clerk/irish-bmd-records/20. In the late 19and early 20century many, but not all, Roman Catholicmarriage registers recorded both parents of the bride and groom, theiraddress and whether they were living or deceased.21. If the marriage took place after 1880, you will need to apply directly to theparish for this information. A civil marriage certificate should identify theparish in which the marriage took place.22. Gravestones in your local cemetery may memorialise several generations ofyour family, including ages, dates and places of birth.23. Many surviving gravestones have been transcribed and published in journalsor online, with accompanying images of the headstone.24. Burial records for Dublin's larges cemetery, Glasnevin, have been publishedon their website. Other burial registers can be found athttp://www.rootsireland.ie25. Newspaper death notices can identify family of the deceased and theplace of burial.Irish Roots magazine is widely available from Barnes and Noble Stores across the US. A subscription costs only $37 and this includes postage worldwide. Digital subscriptions with instant access to Irish Roots magazine cost only €12.99. For details of all the formats available and more information about Irish Roots magazine visit:- www.irishrootsmagazine.com