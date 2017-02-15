 
100 Ways To Trace Your Irish Ancestors

Celebrating Irish ancestry, heritage, culture and traditions.
 
 
ACTON, Mass. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The very idea of undertaking Irish ancestral research can seem like a formidable and arduous task but now one publication is successfully helping thousands across the US to trace and embrace their Irish ancestors. Published by mother and daughter team Maureen and Julie Phibbs, they understand the many difficulties faced by readers yearning to piece together their fractured Irish family history. Maureen says 'we see our role as inspiring readers to undertake and continue their research, to discover lateral ways of overcoming hurdles and most of all to enjoy the journey which brings joyous rewards with every nugget of discovery.'

Irish Roots magazine has just published its one hundredth issue and they are marking this magnificent milestone with an impressive feature '100 Ways To Trace Your Irish Ancestors' by Nicola Morris.  Some of the tips in this article include:-

1.      Brew a pot of tea and get older relatives talking about family history.

2.      Make a record of the conversations. Details can be quickly forgotten.

3.      Sketch out a family tree.  It is easier to see where you need to focus

        your research when you can see your family tree in its entirety.

4.      Make copies of old family letters and photographs, but try to leave the

        originals in place. Many families have fallen out over the 'disappearance' of

        an old photograph album.

5.      Label all of the images and keep your records organised. You may have to

        put your research aside for a couple of months or even years and you

        want to make it easy to pick it up again.

6.      Old memorial cards for deceased family members record ages, dates of

        death and maiden names of married women.

7.      Check whether your local library has collected and digitsed memorial

        cards from the local area.

8.      Start your research with birth, marriage and death records.

9.      Civil registration in Ireland commenced in 1864 when it became

        compulsory to register all births, marriages and deaths.  However, it is

        estimated that up to 15% of births and marriages went unregistered in the

       19th century.

10.  Birth registrations should state the name, date and place of birth, the name,

     address and occupation of the father and the maiden name of the mother.

11.  Original birth registrations are now freely available online at

      http://www.irishgenealogy.ie from 1864 to 1916.

12.  Non Catholic marriages in Ireland were registered with the civil authorities

      from 1845.  All denominations were registered from 1864.

13.  Civil marriage registrations are freely available at

      https://www.irishgenealogy.ie/en/ from 1882-1940.

14.  A marriage certificate should record the names, ages and addresses of the

     bride and groom as well as the names and occupations of their fathers.

15.  Full age on a marriage registration is usually 21 years and the address is

     only the address at the time of marriage and not always a long standing

     family address.

16.  A death certificate should state the age of the deceased, indicating

     approximate year of birth, and in some cases the informant might be a

    family member, such as the widow, child or parent of the deceased.

17.  Original civil death registrations are available at www.irishgenealogy.ie from

     1891 to 1965.

18.  The indexes for registered births, marriages and deaths in Ireland from 1864

     (1845 for Non Catholic marriages) to 1958 are available online at

      http://www.familysearch.org, http://www.findmypast.ie and

      http://www.ancestry.co.uk .

19.  Digital copies of birth, marriage and death registrations that are not available

     online can be ordered at https://timeline.ie/irish-genealogy-clerk/irish-bmd-records/

20.  In the late 19th and early 20th century many, but not all, Roman Catholic

      marriage registers recorded both parents of the bride and groom, their

      address and whether they were living or deceased.

21.  If the marriage took place after 1880, you will need to apply directly to the

     parish for this information.  A civil marriage certificate should identify the

     parish in which the marriage took place.

22.  Gravestones in your local cemetery may memorialise several generations of

     your family, including ages, dates and places of birth.

23.  Many surviving gravestones have been transcribed and published in journals

     or online, with accompanying images of the headstone.

24.  Burial records for Dublin's larges cemetery, Glasnevin, have been published

     on their website.  Other burial registers can be found at

      http://www.rootsireland.ie

25.  Newspaper death notices can identify family of the deceased and the

      place of burial.

Irish Roots magazine is widely available from Barnes and Noble Stores across the US.  A subscription costs only $37 and this includes postage worldwide. Digital subscriptions with instant access to Irish Roots magazine cost only €12.99. For details of all the formats available and more information about Irish Roots magazine visit:- www.irishrootsmagazine.com

