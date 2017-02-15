News By Tag
100 Ways To Trace Your Irish Ancestors
Celebrating Irish ancestry, heritage, culture and traditions.
Irish Roots magazine has just published its one hundredth issue and they are marking this magnificent milestone with an impressive feature '100 Ways To Trace Your Irish Ancestors' by Nicola Morris. Some of the tips in this article include:-
1. Brew a pot of tea and get older relatives talking about family history.
2. Make a record of the conversations. Details can be quickly forgotten.
3. Sketch out a family tree. It is easier to see where you need to focus
your research when you can see your family tree in its entirety.
4. Make copies of old family letters and photographs, but try to leave the
originals in place. Many families have fallen out over the 'disappearance' of
an old photograph album.
5. Label all of the images and keep your records organised. You may have to
put your research aside for a couple of months or even years and you
want to make it easy to pick it up again.
6. Old memorial cards for deceased family members record ages, dates of
death and maiden names of married women.
7. Check whether your local library has collected and digitsed memorial
cards from the local area.
8. Start your research with birth, marriage and death records.
9. Civil registration in Ireland commenced in 1864 when it became
compulsory to register all births, marriages and deaths. However, it is
estimated that up to 15% of births and marriages went unregistered in the
19th century.
10. Birth registrations should state the name, date and place of birth, the name,
address and occupation of the father and the maiden name of the mother.
11. Original birth registrations are now freely available online at
http://www.irishgenealogy.ie from 1864 to 1916.
12. Non Catholic marriages in Ireland were registered with the civil authorities
from 1845. All denominations were registered from 1864.
13. Civil marriage registrations are freely available at
https://www.irishgenealogy.ie/
14. A marriage certificate should record the names, ages and addresses of the
bride and groom as well as the names and occupations of their fathers.
15. Full age on a marriage registration is usually 21 years and the address is
only the address at the time of marriage and not always a long standing
family address.
16. A death certificate should state the age of the deceased, indicating
approximate year of birth, and in some cases the informant might be a
family member, such as the widow, child or parent of the deceased.
17. Original civil death registrations are available at www.irishgenealogy.ie from
1891 to 1965.
18. The indexes for registered births, marriages and deaths in Ireland from 1864
(1845 for Non Catholic marriages) to 1958 are available online at
http://www.familysearch.org, http://www.findmypast.ie and
http://www.ancestry.co.uk .
19. Digital copies of birth, marriage and death registrations that are not available
online can be ordered at https://timeline.ie/
20. In the late 19th and early 20th century many, but not all, Roman Catholic
marriage registers recorded both parents of the bride and groom, their
address and whether they were living or deceased.
21. If the marriage took place after 1880, you will need to apply directly to the
parish for this information. A civil marriage certificate should identify the
parish in which the marriage took place.
22. Gravestones in your local cemetery may memorialise several generations of
your family, including ages, dates and places of birth.
23. Many surviving gravestones have been transcribed and published in journals
or online, with accompanying images of the headstone.
24. Burial records for Dublin's larges cemetery, Glasnevin, have been published
on their website. Other burial registers can be found at
http://www.rootsireland.ie
25. Newspaper death notices can identify family of the deceased and the
place of burial.
Irish Roots magazine is widely available from Barnes and Noble Stores across the US. A subscription costs only $37 and this includes postage worldwide. Digital subscriptions with instant access to Irish Roots magazine cost only €12.99. For details of all the formats available and more information about Irish Roots magazine visit:- www.irishrootsmagazine.com
