Subaru of Hilton Head Gives You More 2 Love with Food Truck Fest and Donation Drive for Two Local Charities
Event on March 11 will collect donations for Family Promise and Palmetto Animal League and feature live entertainment
Food trucks lined up so far include Lowcountry Lobster, Chazito's Latin Cuisine, Crave Cupcake Boutique and Kona Ice of Bluffton. "We're excited to host all of these amazing trucks at our first-ever food truck festival," said Kevin Madeo, General Sales Manager of Subaru of Hilton Head. "And we love partnering with charities and being part of the community."
The event is part of a campaign to launch the new Subaru Impreza, which gives drivers more to love than any of its predecessors:
The first 30 attendees who test drive the all-new Impreza will receive a $30 Visa gift card, and all test-drivers will receive some awesome Subaru swag to take home.
The event also includes live entertainment from Chris Jones, as well as on-site games and prizes provided by 104.9 The Surf. "We are looking forward to all of the activities on March 11, and hoping to gather a lot of donations for both Family Promise and Palmetto Animal League," said Madeo.
Visit Subaru of Hilton Head's More 2 Love event at Subaru of Hilton Head, located at 111 Drivers Way, Hardeeville, SC, 29927. The event will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. More information:
Subaru of Hilton Head is a franchise of Peacock Automotive, which also owns Hilton Head Hyundai, Audi Hilton Head, Hilton Head Volkswagen, Porsche of Hilton Head, Peacock Subaru, Jaguar Land Rover Hilton Head, and Hilton Head Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, all at the New River Auto Mall; Savannah Volkswagen and Alfa Romeo & Fiat of Savannah; Jaguar Land Rover Columbia in Columbia, S.C., and Peacock Subaru and Peacock Ford in Orlando. Peacock Automotive also features the state-of-the-
