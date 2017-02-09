 
News By Tag
* Lennar
* New Homes
* New Homes in Roseville
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Roseville
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109

La Maison at Diamond Creek Grand Opens Saturday, February 18th

 
 
La Maison at Diamond Creek grand opens this Saturday at 11 a.m.
La Maison at Diamond Creek grand opens this Saturday at 11 a.m.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Lennar
* New Homes
* New Homes in Roseville

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Roseville - California - US

Subject:
* Products

ROSEVILLE, Calif. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar's newest community to the Roseville area La Maison at Diamond Creek will Grand Open this weekend on Saturday, February 18. Prospective homebuyers and members of the community are invited out to this fun-filled event where attendees will have the first opportunity to tour our three beautifully appointed model homes. The event will go from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and offers buyers a great opportunity to take advantage of special grand opening pricing.

"We are thrilled to grand open this  unique community which has seen a lot of interest already. Sales are brisk and underway," said Laura Kilgore, Director of Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. "These homes are ideal for budding families and this community gives access to the great schools of the well-respected Roseville School District, making it perfect for children. It's a great opportunity for first-time homebuyers!"

La Maison offers four distinctive floorplans to choose from: The Bordeux, The Burgundy, The Chablis and The Marsanne. Interested buyers should contact Lennar or visit the Welcome Home Center to view floorplans, features and more information about La Maison.

Home sizes in this community range approximately from 1,438 to 2,185 square feet of living space, three to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half to three bathrooms. Each plan is two-stories and is available in a variety of elevation styles.

The Bordeaux plan is a three-bedroom, three-bathroom layout that provides 2,185 square feet of space. The Burgundy offers four bedrooms and three bathrooms atop 2,013 square feet. The Chablis is another three-bedroom, three bathroom layout that spans 1,438 square feet. And The Marsanne provides three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms atop 1,937 square feet.

Each home at La Maison features modern design details popular with today's homebuyers, such as open-concept living areas where the kitchen, dining room and great room seamlessly interconnect. Large kitchen islands in select plans provide extra counter space and sophistication. And rear-set two-bay garages create a neighborhood with beautiful curb appeal.

Lennar's Everything's Included® program was created as a way to simplify the homebuying process by including thousands of dollars in extra features at no additional cost to the buyer. At La Maison, these solar-equipped homes come with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, programmable thermostats, tankless water heaters and so much more.

Set in a great location, La Maison offers one of the last opportunities to build a beautiful home in highly sought-after Diamond Creek. It's also conveniently located off Blue Oaks and Highway 65 and set within walking distance to schools, parks, restaurants and shopping centers.

The Grand Opening event will take place this Saturday, February 18at the La Maison Welcome Home Center, located at 1049 Provence Village Drive in Roseville. For more information or complete directions visit https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/california/sacramento/ro....

With hundreds of Communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
Tags:Lennar, New Homes, New Homes in Roseville
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Roseville - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lennar News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share