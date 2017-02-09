News By Tag
La Maison at Diamond Creek Grand Opens Saturday, February 18th
"We are thrilled to grand open this unique community which has seen a lot of interest already. Sales are brisk and underway," said Laura Kilgore, Director of Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. "These homes are ideal for budding families and this community gives access to the great schools of the well-respected Roseville School District, making it perfect for children. It's a great opportunity for first-time homebuyers!"
La Maison offers four distinctive floorplans to choose from: The Bordeux, The Burgundy, The Chablis and The Marsanne. Interested buyers should contact Lennar or visit the Welcome Home Center to view floorplans, features and more information about La Maison.
Home sizes in this community range approximately from 1,438 to 2,185 square feet of living space, three to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half to three bathrooms. Each plan is two-stories and is available in a variety of elevation styles.
The Bordeaux plan is a three-bedroom, three-bathroom layout that provides 2,185 square feet of space. The Burgundy offers four bedrooms and three bathrooms atop 2,013 square feet. The Chablis is another three-bedroom, three bathroom layout that spans 1,438 square feet. And The Marsanne provides three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms atop 1,937 square feet.
Each home at La Maison features modern design details popular with today's homebuyers, such as open-concept living areas where the kitchen, dining room and great room seamlessly interconnect. Large kitchen islands in select plans provide extra counter space and sophistication. And rear-set two-bay garages create a neighborhood with beautiful curb appeal.
Lennar's Everything's Included® program was created as a way to simplify the homebuying process by including thousands of dollars in extra features at no additional cost to the buyer. At La Maison, these solar-equipped homes come with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, programmable thermostats, tankless water heaters and so much more.
Set in a great location, La Maison offers one of the last opportunities to build a beautiful home in highly sought-after Diamond Creek. It's also conveniently located off Blue Oaks and Highway 65 and set within walking distance to schools, parks, restaurants and shopping centers.
The Grand Opening event will take place this Saturday, February 18at the La Maison Welcome Home Center, located at 1049 Provence Village Drive in Roseville. For more information or complete directions visit https://www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of Communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
