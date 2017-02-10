The Jungle Book -- Technicolor Hosts Media Roundtable to Explore Photo Realism and the Future of Storytelling Mowgli & Bagheera, The Jungle Book LOS ANGELES - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The Jungle Book has received many accolades over the last ten months for its major artistic and technological achievements. Last weekend, The Jungle Book received the British Academy's coveted BAFTA Award for Special Effects. The film received five awards from the Visual Effects Society. And the film is a frontrunner for the Oscar.



The global Technicolor team that worked with director Jon Favreau and Walt Disney Studios included: MPC, our visual effects division located in LA, London and Bangalore; Technicolor's color-finishing team, led by world-renowned finishing artist Steven J. Scott.



Technicolor is hosting a media roundtable with:



* Rob Legato (The Jungle Book's lead VFX Supervisor);



* Adam Valdez (MPC's VFX Supervisor);



* Tim Sarnoff (President of Production Services and Deputy CEO of Technicolor) .



Each of these subject matter experts offer unique points of view on what it took to produce this particularly challenging project from an artistic, technological and industry perspective. They each also offer views on how The Jungle Book may influence the future of storytelling and digital entertainment.



The event will be held on Feb 21st at the Technicolor facility in Hollywood at 3:30pm Pacific Time.



Photo:

