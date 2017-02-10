Country(s)
Industry News
The Jungle Book -- Technicolor Hosts Media Roundtable to Explore Photo Realism and the Future of Storytelling
The global Technicolor team that worked with director Jon Favreau and Walt Disney Studios included: MPC, our visual effects division located in LA, London and Bangalore; Technicolor's color-finishing team, led by world-renowned finishing artist Steven J. Scott.
Technicolor is hosting a media roundtable with:
* Rob Legato (The Jungle Book's lead VFX Supervisor);
* Adam Valdez (MPC's VFX Supervisor);
* Tim Sarnoff (President of Production Services and Deputy CEO of Technicolor)
Each of these subject matter experts offer unique points of view on what it took to produce this particularly challenging project from an artistic, technological and industry perspective. They each also offer views on how The Jungle Book may influence the future of storytelling and digital entertainment.
The event will be held on Feb 21st at the Technicolor facility in Hollywood at 3:30pm Pacific Time.
Journalists interested in participating can register here:
https://www.research.net/
For more information, contact:
Lane Cooper
VP Corporate Communication
Technicolor
lane.cooper@
323 817 7547
Andre Rodriguez
Global Public Relations
andre.rodriguez@
323 817 6716
PR FOR TECHNICOLOR:
Victoria Green
Fifteen Minutes
victoria@fifteenminutes.com
Karen Marines
Fifteen Minutes
Karen@fifteenminutes.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse