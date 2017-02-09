News By Tag
New Release: All Michael Connelly Books in Best Reading Order
New and Updated Michael Connelly Book and Story Checklist With Story Summaries
Michael Connelly is one of the most prolific and popular writers of our time. His books have been made into movies: Blood Work starring Clint Eastwood and The Lincoln Lawyer with Matthew David McConaughey. His Harry Bosch books have been turned into an Amazon original series.
If you are a Michael Connelly fan you'll appreciate the clarity this small book offers. It is more than just a list; it's an invitation to enjoy each series in proper order and to see the interrelationships amongst the stories and characters.
Readers no longer have to risk missing a book or reading a story out of order. Each character and series can be enjoyed to it's fullest.
All Michael Connelly series books and characters including:
Harry Bosch Series
Mickey Haller Series
Rachel Walling
Jack McEvoy
Terry McCaleb
Cassie Black
Henry Pierce
Other Short Stories
Non-Fiction
The book has been written is two separate sections. The first section gives you all the books and stories, in proper order, with short summaries. The second section can be used as a checklist to keep track of your progress.
Made for Kindle
Books and stories listed by publication date
Each is shown with their numerical place in the series
Every book and story includes a short summary
At the end of this quick reference guide is a simple checklist of all the Michael Connelly books and stories. Use your Kindle highlighting feature to keep track of the stories you've read.
With links to purchase, directly from Amazon, any books you might have missed this book is a great companion guide for any Michael Connelly fan.
This reading guide was written for the Michael Connelly fan and was published by Old Town Publishing.
Purchasers of the book are entitled to receive free copies each time the material updated.
