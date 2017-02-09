Etiquette for Graduation Announcements Invitations Wording

Find lots suggestions with graduation announcement and invitation wording etiquette for sayings, quotes, and verses for all graduating milestones from pre-k, 8th grade, high school, and advanced educational achievements at www.GraduationCardsShop.com

Graduation Photo Double Side Flip It Announcements

Media Contact

Sarah Porter

337.456.4683

***@cox.net Sarah Porter337.456.4683

End

--Many people use a couple of graduation words, announcements and invitations, interchangeably when they should be used for two entirely different purposes. An invitation for graduation is sent to invite family members and close friends to the actual graduating ceremony or party celebration, but graduate announcements are sent to all family and friends to announce the graduate's educational accomplishments and achievement.Additionally, the announcements for graduating can also be used to notify everyone of a graduation party or open house celebration. You will find the largest collection of the most stylish, trendy, and popular invitation announcement designs and themes for all graduation milestones at websites such as GraduationCardsShop.comFor those who are a bit unsure or unfamiliar with the graduation etiquette for announcements might want to consider these reminders regarding what to do when it is time to customize and send them out. There is a wide range and array of styles, designs, themes, and patterns for announcement cards, which all come with matching graduation invites and thank you note cards. Consider these more often used etiquette tips:• announcements should be sent to family members, friends, and neighbors who you would invite to a family gathering, birthday party, or cookout• when gifts are given, you will definitely want to send a personalized thank you graduation note card to those who gave them to you within two weeks of receiving the gift• find easy ordering of your popular announcement cards through school graduation stationary websites such as GraduationCardsShop.com• avoid using abbreviations when addressing your announcements• Since actual attendance is usually limited at the graduation ceremony, graduation announcements should be sent to each family and friend with invites to the graduation party. Even when official invites are sent to the graduation ceremony, it is okay to send announcements as well.After you have received an announcement from a school graduate, many people wonder if they should send a gift or not, and if so, what kind of gift. Emily Post, the etiquette guru writes, 'If you are invited to the graduating ceremony or are attending the graduate party, bring or send a gift'. Other graduating etiquette suggestions to be mindful of include:• Even though there is no party or celebration, you should still send a gift. Suggestions for gifts include gift certificates for books, stationary, school supplies, picture frames and the always popular,• For those planning to attend the party celebration, there is no need for your gift to be expensive or extravagant.• Even though you are not obligated to give a gift, a card of congratulations or a handwritten note will certainly be appreciated by the graduate.If your announcement includes a party invitation, you should respond to the RSVP as soon as possible. This will help the family prepare for the actual number of people who will be attending. It is quite popular for families to have the food catered and hire a professional cake baker and decorator, so having an accurate head count is very helpful.Enjoy the 2017 trends, styles, and designs of creative announcements and invitations for graduates with double sided, flip it, options on Pinterest at these boards:• www.pinterest.com/graduationcards/graduation-announcements/• www.pinterest.com/invitationsbyu/graduation-announcements-and-invitations/• www.pinterest.com/cardsshoppe/graduation-announcements-invitations/• www.pinterest.com/wps946/graduation-announcements-invitations/Find more about 2017 graduation ceremony invites and graduating announcements,and graduation wording, quotes, sayings, and phrase samples and ideas for all school graduating milestones written by Sarah Porter for announcements blogs, school publications, forums for graduations, and websites for graduate ceremonies such as GraduationCardsShop.com,