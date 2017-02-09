 
Industry News





Joseph Cooke, President of WPIC to speak at "Expanding Your Presence in China" seminar

Web Presence In China's president to speak about digital Chinese marketplace at BC Ministry of Agriculture seminar.
 
 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Joseph Cooke, the president of Web Presence in China (WPIC), will speak at the "Expanding Your Presence in China" seminar being held Feb 22nd, 2017 at the Radisson Hotel Vancouver Airport.

China's digital market is a huge growing industry that holds enormous opportunities for Canadian businesses. Moreover, Chinese consumers are interested in purchasing Western goods, and Canada has a lot to offer. But how can an agriculture company successfully enter this mysterious market? How do one effectively promote and advertise its brand? What is needed to boost online revenue in China? Joseph Cooke will discuss the specifications of China's online market, including effective data strategies, the role of the web, marketing & advertising China.

Joseph Cooke is the president and a founding partner of Web Presence In China (WPIC), with over 8 years of experience advising organizations on online marketing strategies in the Chinese and APAC markets. At WPIC, Joseph is responsible for growth relationships with organizations looking to succeed in the Chinese and APAC markets, while also overseeing strategic planning and deployment of cross border projects.

About Web Presence In China: Web Presence In China (WPIC) a leading, full-service digital marketing and IT firm that provides services to global companies looking to grow in the Chinese market, optimize their web presence and increase online revenues. With over 10 years of on-the-ground experience in China's Digital and IT sector, and having successfully deployed and grown over 300 brands in China WPIC has a global reach across China, Asia Pacific, North America and Europe.

For more information, please visit: http://web-presence-in-china.com

Media Contact
Olga Gimbal
Marketing Coordinator
olga@wpic.co
