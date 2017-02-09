Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Lord Breakspeare Callaghan LLC as a Gold Member

Lord Breakspeare Callaghan DCC Member

Contact

Doral Chamber of Commerce

***@nmx2.com Doral Chamber of Commerce

End

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Lord Breakspeare Callaghan LLC as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Lord Breakspeare Callaghan LLC will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.Firm's HistoryFor nearly 25 years the firm has been providing accounting, management and tax solutions for individuals, small and medium sized businesses. Their management staff has over 50 years of experience within the profession and has attracted a diverse client base that includes professionals, manufacturing and service companies together with clients who have extensive international exposure.Firm's StandardsThey are committed to providing the highest quality professional and personalized service in a timely, cost effective manner. They maintain their educational standards and abide by industry standards and practices in order to provide the best services for our clients. The partners and staff have a wide variety of backgrounds that bring complementary personal and professional styles to the firm. Everyone at Lord Breakspeare Callaghan, LLC is efficient, results oriented and responsive to theirr clients' needs.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.businessrelations@lbcpa.com