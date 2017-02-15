News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
North Coast Rep Proudly Presents Robert Dubac's The Male Intellect: An Oxymoron?
When the show opens we meet "Bobby" in a very confused state having been dumped by the girl of his dreams. Unable to understand why, he channels some not-so-wise but hilarious advice from his five chauvinistic mentors. With a shrug of his shoulders or a crook of his neck Robert Dubac seamlessly transforms himself into these five alter egos; each offering their own brand of misguided advice. They are: the honest Colonel; the grand communicator Jean Michel, the passionate Fast Eddie, 123-year-old hard-to-get Old Mr. Linger, and the ever-so-sensitive Ronnie Cabrezzi. The audience will clutch its collective sides in helpless laughter as Bobby sifts through their not-so-wise counsel. While sipping on a beer, Bobby finally taps into his feminine side to find some meaningful answers.
Hailed by critics and audiences alike: "THE MALE INTELLECT: AN OXYMORON? is a rare thing; a clever combination of theater and stand-up comedy that is laugh-out-loud funny, provocative and insightful all at once. There are two types of people who should rush and see it - men and women!" - The Providence Journal
THE MALE INTELLECT: AN OXYMORON? comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre Monday and Tuesday, March 6 and 7th, at 7:30 pm. Tickets for this special engagement are $37 and are available now. Call: 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.
BIO:
ROBERT DUBAC (Actor, Author) has bridged a career between acting,comedy and writing for decades. As an actor his film roles include "After theGame," "Cold Ground," "Sketch Artist," "Innocent Obsession," and "The Rookie." HisTV credits include the ABC soap opera "Loving," "Growing Pains," "Life Goes On,""Jack and Mike" and "Diff'rent Strokes." However, as you have noticed, he haschosen theater over film and TV for quite some time now. In addition toTHE MALE INTELLECT: AN OXYMORON? he has written two other soloshows, THE BOOK OF MORON and SEX, POLITICS AND OTHERHEADACHES. He is finishing a fourth one called STAND-UP JESUS as wellas completing an audio CD titled "Piss and Moan." In other words, you'vegot a lot to look forward to, as long as you keep going to the theater.
ABOUT NORTH COAST REPERTORY THEATRE:
North Coast Repertory Theatre is a professional Equity theatre founded in 1982, currently celebrating its 35th season, North Coast Rep has received critical acclaim from media and audiences alike, and has evolved into one of the area's leading performing arts organizations. North Coast Rep prides itself on employing the majority of its actors from Actors' Equity Association for its high quality, award-winning productions, and staging works by established and emerging playwrights. Throughout its history, North Coast Rep has created a platform where artist and audience thrive through the intimacy of live theatre, recognizing the power of theatre to challenge complacency, revitalize the imagination, nurture the unexpected and embrace the variety and diversity in our lives.
Contact
North Coast Repertory Theatre
***@northcoastrep.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 15, 2017