North Coast Rep Proudly Presents Robert Dubac's The Male Intellect: An Oxymoron?

Robert Dubac

Contact

North Coast Repertory Theatre

***@northcoastrep.org North Coast Repertory Theatre

End

-- "Hilarious" is the only way to describeas, ransacks his brain to answer the age old question, "What do women want?" This hit one-man show pinpoints the differences between the sexes and then celebrates them with ninety minutes of non-stop laughter. It is a multi-character comedy with Mr. Dubac playing all the roles.When the show opens we meet "Bobby" in a very confused state having been dumped by the girl of his dreams. Unable to understand why, he channels some not-so-wise but hilarious advice from his five chauvinistic mentors. With a shrug of his shoulders or a crook of his neck Robert Dubac seamlessly transforms himself into these five alter egos; each offering their own brand of misguided advice. They are: the honest Colonel; the grand communicator Jean Michel, the passionate Fast Eddie, 123-year-old hard-to-get Old Mr. Linger, and the ever-so-sensitive Ronnie Cabrezzi. The audience will clutch its collective sides in helpless laughter as Bobby sifts through their not-so-wise counsel. While sipping on a beer, Bobby finally taps into his feminine side to find some meaningful answers.Hailed by critics and audiences alike:comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre Monday and Tuesday, March 6 and 7th, at 7:30 pm. Tickets for this special engagement are $37 and are available now. Call: 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.ROBERT DUBAC (Actor, Author) has bridged a career between acting,comedy and writing for decades. As an actor his film roles include "After theGame," "Cold Ground," "Sketch Artist," "Innocent Obsession," and "The Rookie." HisTV credits include the ABC soap opera "Loving," "Growing Pains," "Life Goes On,""Jack and Mike" and "Diff'rent Strokes." However, as you have noticed, he haschosen theater over film and TV for quite some time now. In addition tohe has written two other soloshows,andHe is finishing a fourth one calledas wellas completing an audio CD titled "Piss and Moan." In other words, you'vegot a lot to look forward to, as long as you keep going to the theater.North Coast Repertory Theatre is a professional Equity theatre founded in 1982, currently celebrating its 35th season, North Coast Rep has received critical acclaim from media and audiences alike, and has evolved into one of the area's leading performing arts organizations. North Coast Rep prides itself on employing the majority of its actors from Actors' Equity Association for its high quality, award-winning productions, and staging works by established and emerging playwrights. Throughout its history, North Coast Rep has created a platform where artist and audience thrive through the intimacy of live theatre, recognizing the power of theatre to challenge complacency, revitalize the imagination, nurture the unexpected and embrace the variety and diversity in our lives.