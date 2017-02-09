News By Tag
Bishop Verot senior Dayna Hurson produces a video for East and Greenwell Insurance Agency
Hurson earns money to attend video competition in California
The nine students in Kelly Metevia's Digital Video 3 class at Bishop Verot will get a dream opportunity to join students from all over the world to immerse themselves in video production. The five-day competition at STN – Student Television Network http://www.studenttelevision.com/
Jeff East and Kevin Greenwell jumped at the opportunity to have Hurson create a corporate video for their website that tells the community more about who they are and how they differentiate their insurance products services. Hurson's video is viewable at http://eastandgreenwell.com/
"We've been in the community for years and realize the young adults of today are our business partners of tomorrow," said Jeff East. "We were very impressed by the quality and professionalism Dayna exhibited throughout the process and couldn't be happier with the end result."
The 17-year old senior will graduate in the spring and is already setting her sights on video production as a possible career option. "Videos are the newest marketing tool available to businesses,"
East and Greenwell Insurance Agency was formed by Jeff East and Kevin Greenwell to offer personalized insurance services to residents of Estero, Bonita Springs, Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Naples, and the islands. It offers a broad range of insurance coverages for property (homeowners, condo and renters), auto, flood, boat, umbrella, and life. Offices are located next to Miromar Outlets at 20321 Grande Oak Shoppes Blvd., Suite 308, Estero, FL 33928 and across from Mercato at 841 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples, FL 34108. For more information, call 239.672.4304 or visit www.EastandGreenwell.com.
