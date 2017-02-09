 
News By Tag
* Jeff East
* Kevin Greenwell
* East and Greenwell Insurance
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Estero
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109

Bishop Verot senior Dayna Hurson produces a video for East and Greenwell Insurance Agency

Hurson earns money to attend video competition in California
 
 
Dayna Hurson
Dayna Hurson
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Jeff East
Kevin Greenwell
East and Greenwell Insurance

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Estero - Florida - US

ESTERO, Fla. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Bishop Verot senior Dayna Hurson has produced two videos for East Greenwell Insurance Agency as part of earning enough money to pay her way to an upcoming video conference and competition in Anaheim, California.

The nine students in Kelly Metevia's Digital Video 3 class at Bishop Verot will get a dream opportunity to join students from all over the world to immerse themselves in video production. The five-day competition at STN – Student Television Network http://www.studenttelevision.com/ will require the teams to develop concepts, film, and edit videos in four categories: movie trailers, short films, morning news programs, and music videos.

Jeff East and Kevin Greenwell jumped at the opportunity to have Hurson create a corporate video for their website that tells the community more about who they are and how they differentiate their insurance products services. Hurson's video is viewable at http://eastandgreenwell.com/what-we-are-all-about/ (http://eastandgreenwell.com/what-we-are-all-about/)

"We've been in the community for years and realize the young adults of today are our business partners of tomorrow," said Jeff East. "We were very impressed by the quality and professionalism Dayna exhibited throughout the process and couldn't be happier with the end result."

The 17-year old senior will graduate in the spring and is already setting her sights on video production as a possible career option. "Videos are the newest marketing tool available to businesses," said Dayna Hurson. "It is fast becoming an important marketing option as it personalizes a company and its people in ways that still images just can't accomplish."

East and Greenwell Insurance Agency was formed by Jeff East and Kevin Greenwell to offer personalized insurance services to residents of Estero, Bonita Springs, Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Naples, and the islands. It offers a broad range of insurance coverages for property (homeowners, condo and renters), auto, flood, boat, umbrella, and life. Offices are located next to Miromar Outlets at 20321 Grande Oak Shoppes Blvd., Suite 308, Estero, FL 33928 and across from Mercato at 841 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples, FL 34108. For more information, call 239.672.4304 or visit www.EastandGreenwell.com.

Contact
East and Greenwell
239.672.4304
***@allstate.com
End
Source:East and Greenwell
Email:***@allstate.com
Tags:Jeff East, Kevin Greenwell, East and Greenwell Insurance
Industry:Technology
Location:Estero - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
East and Greenwell Insurance PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share