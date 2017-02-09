Savant Books Announces the Release of Richard Rose's New 1940s Detective Novel, "The Gumshoe"

Savant Books and Publications LLC, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA, announces the release of Richard Rose's new 1940's noir detective novel, "The Gumshoe."

THE GUMSHOE by Richard Rose

-- Chicago, 1947. Private investigator "Matt" McBride runs afoul of corrupt politicians, vicious mobsters and a trigger-happy Texanto prove that the "suicide" of his best friend was murder. Matt's perilous journey to track down the killer nearly dead-ends in a motor home on a collision course with a cargo plane.Richard Rose hails from Kokomo, Indiana. Teen dances, basketball and too many greasy French fries were followed with a BA degree at Wabash College. After a tour of duty fighting the Cold War on the East/West German border, Richard began a long career as a First V.P. with a major investment firm in Chicago, where he did market reports on TV and radio. Richard's wife and true love, Kay, supports his passion for writing, which includes short stories, novels and screenplays. She also keeps him healthy. No more greasy French fries."Fun as it was to write THE GUMSHOE, researching the story was quite challenging,"said Rose. "Since I didn't have H. G. Wells' time machine to whisk me back to Chicago in 1947, I had to create my own. This involved many hours searching the internet and interviewing people who where in Chicago at that time. They gave me the low down regarding the corruption that contaminated City Hall while reminiscing about the famous night clubs, like the long gone Chez Paree, and others that are still around today. Included in the book are The Green Mill, Al Capone's favorite jazz haunt, and the Pump Room, where syndicated columnist, Irv Kupcinet, held court for movie stars at table number one.""The book's main character, private investigator 'Matt' McBride," Rose continues, "also has his origin in the past. It was Howard Duff's performance of Sam Spade on a popular radio program in the late nineteen-forties that inspired my creation of McBride. Unlike Dashiell Hammett's cynical and unscrupulous Spade in The Maltese Falcon, and Humphry Bogart's portrayal in the 1941 movie version, Duff's Spade - and my McBride – have compassionate hearts and a jocular sense of humor that blend with a knight errand's penchant for rescuing dames – or damsels if you will – in distress. Hop aboard the Richard Rose time machine and return with me to Chicago 1947. I think you'll find reading THE GUMSHOE (Savant 2017) as much fun to read as I had writing it."This book is available directly from the publisher/printer atfrom Amazon.com atand at Savant Bookstore Honolulu (http://www.savantbookstorehonolulu.com)and other online and "brick and mortar" bookstores worldwide. Distributed directly by Savant Distribution, this work is also available through other distribution outlets including Ingram.Savant Books and Publications LLC is a publisher of enduring literature and media for the 21st Century. For more information visit www.savantbooksandpublications.com