Savant Books Announces the Release of Richard Rose's New 1940s Detective Novel, "The Gumshoe"
Savant Books and Publications LLC, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA, announces the release of Richard Rose's new 1940's noir detective novel, "The Gumshoe."
Richard Rose hails from Kokomo, Indiana. Teen dances, basketball and too many greasy French fries were followed with a BA degree at Wabash College. After a tour of duty fighting the Cold War on the East/West German border, Richard began a long career as a First V.P. with a major investment firm in Chicago, where he did market reports on TV and radio. Richard's wife and true love, Kay, supports his passion for writing, which includes short stories, novels and screenplays. She also keeps him healthy. No more greasy French fries.
"Fun as it was to write THE GUMSHOE, researching the story was quite challenging,"
"The book's main character, private investigator 'Matt' McBride," Rose continues, "also has his origin in the past. It was Howard Duff's performance of Sam Spade on a popular radio program in the late nineteen-forties that inspired my creation of McBride. Unlike Dashiell Hammett's cynical and unscrupulous Spade in The Maltese Falcon, and Humphry Bogart's portrayal in the 1941 movie version, Duff's Spade - and my McBride – have compassionate hearts and a jocular sense of humor that blend with a knight errand's penchant for rescuing dames – or damsels if you will – in distress. Hop aboard the Richard Rose time machine and return with me to Chicago 1947. I think you'll find reading THE GUMSHOE (Savant 2017) as much fun to read as I had writing it."
THE GUMSHOE
by Richard Rose
370 pages - 6" x 9" Trade Book - Color Softcover.
ISBN/EAN 9780997247220 . Suggested retail price $16.95.
Released in January 2017 by Savant Books and Publications, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
This book is available directly from the publisher/printer at
http://www.savantbooksandpublications.com
from Amazon.com at
https://www.amazon.com/
and at Savant Bookstore Honolulu (http://www.savantbookstorehonolulu.com)
Savant Books and Publications LLC is a publisher of enduring literature and media for the 21st Century. For more information visit www.savantbooksandpublications.com
