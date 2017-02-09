News By Tag
Snell & Wilmer's Alan Sullivan Awarded Distinguished Alumni by the University of Utah Alumni Assoc
Founders Day celebrates the founding of the University of Utah in 1850. The Founders Day awards for Distinguished and Honorary Alumni are the highest honors the University of Utah Alumni Association gives and the highest honors from the university as a whole, alongside honorary doctorates. Three others will be honored as Distinguished Alumni in addition to an Honorary Alumnus at the ceremony.
Sullivan, a partner in Snell & Wilmer's litigation group, has been practicing law in Utah for more than 30 years. He represents clients in litigation relating to intellectual property, natural resources development, securities, manufacturing, technology, finance and health care. He also represents lawyers and law firms regarding ethical issues pending before courts and disciplinary boards.
Sullivan is a fellow and past state chair of the American College of Trial Lawyers and a past chair of the Utah Supreme Court Advisory Committee on Civil Procedure. He is on the board of trustees for the American Inns of Court. He chaired the And Justice For All campaign to establish ongoing private funding for Utah Legal Service, Legal Aid Society of Salt Lake and the Disability Law Center, and co-chaired the campaign that resulted in the purchase of a building to house those entities. He also served eight years on the board of the Rocky Mountain Innocence Center, actively raising money for the organization. Sullivan received his J.D. from the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law in 1974.
About Snell & Wilmer
Founded in 1938, Snell & Wilmer is a full-service business law firm with more than 400 attorneys practicing in nine locations throughout the western United States and in Mexico, including Salt Lake City, Utah; Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; Los Angeles and Orange County, California; Denver, Colorado; Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada; and Los Cabos, Mexico. The firm represents clients ranging from large, publicly traded corporations to small businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit www.swlaw.com.
