Country(s)
Industry News
Royce Ramswick Promoted to Operations Manager
SAN DIEGO - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Classic Home Improvements, a residential remodeling company located in Escondido, is pleased to announce the promotion of Royce Ramswick to Operations Manager. Royce is an industry veteran who joined the remodeling company in 2016 as a project manager. He has more than 25 years experience specifically in home remodeling. In his new role, Royce will be responsible for assigning and supervising project managers to each project awarded. He will be ultimately responsible for the planning, execution, and successful completion of all projects.
Jack Crocker, owner and President of Classic Home Improvements stated, "We have grown a lot in the last 5 years and we recognized the need to have a point person in the operations department. Our motto is 'Quality Through Consistency in Everything We Do' and having Royce as our Operations Manager is going to ensure that we are communicating and building with our vendors, sub-contractors, employees, and customers the same way every with every project."
About Classic Home Improvements:
Classic Home Improvements is an award-winning home remodeling company recognized for quality workmanship and integrity. The company has received numerous awards for excellence in design, construction, and customer service.
Contact
Classic Home Improvements
***@choosechi.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse