Atlantic Hotels Group, Civitas Capital Group Celebrate Soft Opening of Dual-Branded Hotel

Aloft rolls out first robotic butler in Texas, second in the world with hotel opening

Aloft and Element Dallas Love Field

-- Atlantic Hotels Group (http://www.atlantichotelsgroup.com/)(Atlantic), a Dallas-based hotel owner and operator together with Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc. and Civitas Capital Group celebrated the soft opening of the dual-branded Aloft and Element Dallas Love Field hotel on Feb. 14, located at 2333 West Mockingbird Lane. This is the first hotel opening near Dallas Love Field airport (DAL) since the Wright Amendment was repealed in 2014 and the first-ever dual-branded Aloft and Element hotel by Starwood Hotels. A formal ribbon cutting will be held at the grand opening on March 9.The 224-room hotel will share 6,500 square feet of meeting space, an outdoor swimming pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Together, the brands will cater to both business and leisure sub-markets with trendy and eco-friendly offerings. Each brand shares one eight-story building with a common entry but separate ground-floor public areas and elevators.Aloft Dallas Love Field offers 133 loft-like rooms with leading-edge design and accessible technologies. Amenities include banking, floral, laundry, hair and concierge services, children's programming, child care, a one stop grab-and-go food and beverage area and a W XYZ® bar that will feature local emerging music artists as well as some of the hottest bands as part of Aloft's popular Live at Aloft Hotels programming. Additionally, all guests will have access to BOTLR, the first of its kind robotic butler that mainly assists with small deliveries such as towels, toiletries or even drinks from the bar. This is the first BOTLR in Texas and the second in the world. Rather than accept cash tips, the robot requests tweets from grateful guests.Element Dallas Love Field features 91 studios with modular furniture, fully equipped kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Amenities include free airport pick-up and drop-off, bike rental, and laundry, valet and travel services. In the mornings, guests are invited to a complimentary RISE breakfast, which offers fresh, healthy and convenient breakfast options. During the evening, guests can mingle at RELAX, the Element's take on "happy hour" with a complimentary food and beverage pairing. Element is the first major hotel brand to mandate all properties pursue sustainable certifications and is recognized as an industry leader in the eco-space."The Aloft and Element brands offer unique amenities that will cater directly to the growing demands of travelers near the airport and the Medical District," said Perry Molubhoy, Atlantic CEO. "Whether looking for eco-friendly lodging or a live music scene, guests will find all that they are looking for and more at this energetic dual-branded development at the heart of a bustling Dallas neighborhood.""The past few years have seen a significant increase in business travelers and visitors around the Dallas Love Field corridor," said Caroline Perel, managing director for Civitas. "The strategic dual-branded Aloft and Element Dallas Love Field hotel meets a strong demand for lodging in the area, while also acting as a catalyst for continued economic development."Aloft and Element Dallas Love Field will anchor Highridge Partners' 37-acre West Love development, which also includes an apartment community and more than 24,000 square feet of retail space. In addition to its proximity to DAL, the hotel is near the Medical District, Design District, downtown Dallas, the shops and restaurants at Dallas Market Center and AT&T Stadium.Aloft and Element Dallas Love Field was co-developed by Civitas and Atlantic and will be managed by Atlantic Hotels Management, an affiliate of Atlantic. Clark Contractors served as the general contractor and 5G Studios served as the architect. Third-party financing for the project was provided by American National Insurance Company. The project is the first of several joint hotel projects between Atlanticand Civitas within the DFW Metroplex. Four other developments to open this year in the DFW Metroplex include Residence Inn – Dallas Canyons in Oak Cliff, Element by Westin – Dallas East, and Springhill Suites and Home2Suites in McKinney.