Memorial Gala to honor Carrie Fisher during Star Wars Celebration Orlando
The party kicks off at 7:30 and features a silent auction, a custom photo booth, exclusive merchandise, and an ever-growing roster of special guests. Tickets to the gala are $40 per person with a special price of $75 for couples that runs through 2/19/2017. All proceeds will benefit The Midnight Mission, a charity that was close to Ms. Fisher's heart.
The actress and writer, best known for her portrayal of Princess Leia in th e S tar Wars films, passed awaysuddenly at the age of 60 after suffering suspected heart failure on a flight to Los Angeles from London. Whenthe shocking news of her death was announced last December, Carrie Fisher fans from across the globe came together in mourning across multiple social media platforms. Spurred on by a Tweet from Tosche-Station.net's Brian Larsen, expressing hope for a public memorial to Ms. Fisher to benefit one of her many charity interests, several well-known Star Wars fan sites came together to create just that. And thus, Drownin g in Moonlight was
born.
A collaborative effort between half a dozen prominent fan sites, and with committee members on three continents, Drowning in Moonlight is setting itself up to have something for everyone. Activities will range from a guest book signing to a raffle for a pair of Disney tickets, and the roster of door prizes is constantly expanding. Items currently slated for the silent auction include a four pack of tickets to see the Conan show taped live and numerous pieces of original art. Food and beverage offerings will include items themed after some of Ms. Fisher's more famous works both as an actor and an author.
A "Dress Up or dress up" gala, the organizers are encouraging cosplayers to go all-out and those who would like to are welcome to dress to the nines – although they stress that no one with a ticket will be turned away for any dress code violations. The night is set to feature entertainment including appearances by some of Del Rey's best-known Star Wars authors as well as a provider-led discussion of Ms. Fisher's legacy of mental health advocacy. The program will conclude with a multi-network onstage podcast recording thanks to the efforts of the Star Wars Podcasting Alliance. Featuring voices from around the Star Wars podcasting pantheon (including
Tosche Station Radio, Full of Sith, The Star Wars Report, and more) and led by Amy Ratcliffe (direct from her repeat appearance as host of the Celebration Behind the Scenes Stage), the podcast will be an irreverent, sincere and likely tear-filled tribute to the galaxy's favorite princess.
Though the benefit is taking place during Star Wars Celebration, as to be as accessible to the greatest number of fans in one place at one time, the organizers stress that a Celebration badge is not required for attendance at he gala. Fans of Ms. Fisher from around the globe and from all stages of her career are welcome to attend –provided they are ages 16 and up.
For more infor mation on Drowning in Moonlight, their partner charity, or to get tickets, please visit the official website: http://www.drowninginmoonlight.com
