Annapolis Area Painting Company Announces Winner of Charitable Contest
Bay Country Painters has chosen the recipient of the 2nd Annual Paint It Forward
Bay Country Painters feels Robin is deserving of this award based on her many life circumstances. She lost her husband to a courageous battle with cancer several years ago, leaving her as a single mom. Robin decided to change careers so she could spend more time with her two sons, but this left her with less money to spend on things like home improvements.
As if that wasn't enough, in September 2016, her oldest son, then a senior in high school, was diagnosed with Leukemia. This really left Robin in a tight position both with finances and time. Her home needed a fresh coat of paint inside; however, she did not have the time or money to get it done.
Robin was nominated by a close friend to receive the charity paint job offered by Bay Country Painters. The company chose her from a list of worthy applicants and will award her with a $4,500 interior paint job that includes all the paint, materials and labor.
Bay Country Painters is excited to offer their services to this deserving family. They are glad to give back to the community by offering their painting expertise for those who can use it.
Paint It Forward is an annual event held by reputable painting companies across the United States. It was started 10 years ago by A. Allbright Painting in Los Angeles, California. Mike McGurk, owner of Bay Country Painters, and his staff were delighted to join the movement and bring it to Maryland in 2015. The company is happy to provide this type of contest for families or non-profits in need of some extra help.
Bay Country Painters has a team of professional painting contractors who specialize in residential and commercial jobs. They provide both interior and exterior painting services, along with drywall repair, waterproofing, power washing and other similar services. They cover cities throughout eastern Maryland, including Baltimore and Annapolis. For more information on this year's Paint It Forward winners, please visit the blog at http://www.baycountrypainters.com/
