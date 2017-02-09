News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Thiel College announces new "Fall in Love with Thiel" promotion
As part of it's "Fall in Love with Thiel" promotion, Thiel College is waiving deposit fees to those completing its enrollment intention form and choosing an orientation date.
Now through February 21, 2017, Thiel (https://www.thiel.edu/)
About Match Day
Thiel College has set a goal of 300 donors for the fourth annual Match Day event. Donations support The Thiel Fund and is centered around dollar-for-dollar and bonus gift match funds made available through gifts from alumni and friends of the college.
Donors will be presented with match challenges from academic programs, alumni, athletics and other affinity groups. In 2016, Thiel College's one-day fundraising campaign raised more than $200,000, surpassing its initial donor goal by noon.
Contact
Thiel College
***@thiel.edu
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse