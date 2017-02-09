 
February 2017





Thiel College announces new "Fall in Love with Thiel" promotion

As part of it's "Fall in Love with Thiel" promotion, Thiel College is waiving deposit fees to those completing its enrollment intention form and choosing an orientation date.
 
GREENVILLE, Pa. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- In time for Valentine's Day, Thiel College, a liberal arts institute in northwest Pennsylvania, is showing some love to prospective students by launching its new "Fall in Love with Thiel" promotion.

Now through February 21, 2017, Thiel (https://www.thiel.edu/) will waive its $200 deposit fee for any high school student who completes the enrollment intention form and selects an orientation date. The promotion coincides with the institution's largest alumni fundraising initiative – Match Day.

About Match Day

Thiel College has set a goal of 300 donors for the fourth annual Match Day event. Donations support The Thiel Fund and is centered around dollar-for-dollar and bonus gift match funds made available through gifts from alumni and friends of the college.

Donors will be presented with match challenges from academic programs, alumni, athletics and other affinity groups. In 2016, Thiel College's one-day fundraising campaign raised more than $200,000, surpassing its initial donor goal by noon.

Thiel College
Source:
