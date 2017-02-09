Minika Ko presents benefit runway show at the New York Fashion Week Closing Party

Minika Ko will present her latest collection at the Fashion Week F/W 2017 Closing Party

-- NEW YORK CITY, NY - February 17, 2017 - On Friday, February 17th at 8 PM, Minika Ko will present her latest collection at the Fashion Week F/W 2017 Closing Party, a benefit fashion and art show to help raise awareness of the child trafficking issues in the world. The event will take place at the historic Church of Holy Apostles, which has a rich history of being the center of social outreach in New York City. The church, which serves as a soup kitchen by day, will be transformed into an avant-garde venue for the event.Minika Ko will present her latest collection at the runway show. Last New York Fashion Week, she presented her debut women's ready-to-wear collection entitled Kovasky. The collection was made of cutting-edge performance fabrics in high-end tailored fit, including winkle- resistant business attire and evening wear, water-resistant trench coats, and stain-resistant white dresses. Her latest collection serves as an extension of Kovasky that continues to form a crossroad for high performance fabrics and high fashion silhouettes. The runway show itself will be a collaboration of visual art, music, and fashion, including live performers, visual display to accompany the catwalk.The Fashion Week F/W 2017 Closing Party, present by The Set NYC, will raise funds for Freedom Ladder, a global non-profit organization dedicated to making the world safe for children by educating them about the issues that are important to their lives using popular entertainment and inspiring them to live lives of courage, inspiration, and joy. In its second year, the event has garnered significant press and praise in the past, including a feature by NBC News.Minika Ko is a fashion designer based in New York City. Born in Taiwan, she has worked as a designer in France, Taipei, Los Angeles, finally calling New York City her home. Minika brings her global experiences to the world of fashion, designing with adventurers in mind - the courageous, independent, modern women. Her design philosophy lies in enhancing a woman's confidence by highlighting her best features, such that she will always feel like herself in her outfit – the woman she desires to be.Doors to the Fashion Week Closing Party will open at 6 pm, followed by Minika Ko's runway show at 8 pm on Friday, February 17th at Church of Holy Apostles located at 296 9th Avenue in Manhattan.For more information on Minika and her collections, visit: www.minikako.com. www.facebook.com/minikakoInstagram: @minikakoTwitter: @minikakowww.thesetnyc.com