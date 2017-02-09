News By Tag
Minika Ko presents benefit runway show at the New York Fashion Week Closing Party
Minika Ko will present her latest collection at the Fashion Week F/W 2017 Closing Party
Minika Ko will present her latest collection at the runway show. Last New York Fashion Week, she presented her debut women's ready-to-wear collection entitled Kovasky. The collection was made of cutting-edge performance fabrics in high-end tailored fit, including winkle- resistant business attire and evening wear, water-resistant trench coats, and stain-resistant white dresses. Her latest collection serves as an extension of Kovasky that continues to form a crossroad for high performance fabrics and high fashion silhouettes. The runway show itself will be a collaboration of visual art, music, and fashion, including live performers, visual display to accompany the catwalk.
The Fashion Week F/W 2017 Closing Party, present by The Set NYC, will raise funds for Freedom Ladder, a global non-profit organization dedicated to making the world safe for children by educating them about the issues that are important to their lives using popular entertainment and inspiring them to live lives of courage, inspiration, and joy. In its second year, the event has garnered significant press and praise in the past, including a feature by NBC News.
Minika Ko is a fashion designer based in New York City. Born in Taiwan, she has worked as a designer in France, Taipei, Los Angeles, finally calling New York City her home. Minika brings her global experiences to the world of fashion, designing with adventurers in mind - the courageous, independent, modern women. Her design philosophy lies in enhancing a woman's confidence by highlighting her best features, such that she will always feel like herself in her outfit – the woman she desires to be.
Doors to the Fashion Week Closing Party will open at 6 pm, followed by Minika Ko's runway show at 8 pm on Friday, February 17th at Church of Holy Apostles located at 296 9th Avenue in Manhattan.
