News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Borough of Beach Haven Establishes Team to Boost Economic Development
Charting a course for a vibrant and sustainable business district , Beach Haven leadership begins next chapter in fostering commercial success.
Committee Stakeholders led by Councilmen Don Kakstis and Chuck Maschal include Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce CEO, Lori Pepenella whose organization is including Beach Haven in their Downtown Driven Economic Development Program. This pilot program would help establish direction of the economic development discussion as well as tailoring it to the immediate and long term needs of a strong business community. Committee members include Land Use Board member Joe Pisano, Historical Society Representative Jeanette LLoyd, Beach Haven Resident Volunteers Ralph Skorge, Bonnie Wells, Caroline LeChaux, Beach Haven Year Round Business representatives are John Wachter (Murphy's); Ken Muha (Bagel Shack and restaurant), Samantha Kelly (Kapler's Pharmacy). Mayor Nancy Davis and Acting Borough Manager Sherry Mason have been named as program champions to provide support to the committee as needed.
The overall program will begin a network to distribute resources to community based organizations focusing on improving shopping districts, aesthetics and ordinances that will dove tail into other recommendations that will evaluate a designation of a Redevelopment/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse