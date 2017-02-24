Borough of Beach Haven Establishes Team to Boost Economic Development

Charting a course for a vibrant and sustainable business district , Beach Haven leadership begins next chapter in fostering commercial success.

-- This past January, the Council of Beach Haven along with key stakeholders began it's mission to develop an economic growth plan for a modern business district that is reflective to the Borough's customer base and preferences. The Economic Development Committee will identify necessary improvements and open discussion that would improve profitability and launching both an immediate and long term marketing plan to attract investment.Committee Stakeholders led by Councilmen Don Kakstis and Chuck Maschal include Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce CEO, Lori Pepenella whose organization is including Beach Haven in their Downtown Driven Economic Development Program. This pilot program would help establish direction of the economic development discussion as well as tailoring it to the immediate and long term needs of a strong business community. Committee members include Land Use Board member Joe Pisano, Historical Society Representative Jeanette LLoyd, Beach Haven Resident Volunteers Ralph Skorge, Bonnie Wells, Caroline LeChaux, Beach Haven Year Round Business representatives are John Wachter (Murphy's); Ken Muha (Bagel Shack and restaurant), Samantha Kelly (Kapler's Pharmacy). Mayor Nancy Davis and Acting Borough Manager Sherry Mason have been named as program champions to provide support to the committee as needed.The overall program will begin a network to distribute resources to community based organizations focusing on improving shopping districts, aesthetics and ordinances that will dove tail into other recommendations that will evaluate a designation of a Redevelopment/Rehabilitation Zone benefits. As part of this initiative, zoning, building codes and ordinances will be reviewed with the intent to facilitate investment in the business district. It will also include a marketing and communications initiative, market research focus groups, as well as analysis of infrastructure improvements needed to enhance and complement existing businesses. Southern Ocean Chamber has recently contracted Stockton University to generate a Visitor Study that will highlight Beach Haven and deliver data needed for other aspects of growth plan. Updates on discussion and progress will be available through the Borough of Beach Haven, Visit Beach Haven and Visit LBI Region websites throughout the year or by contacting Sherry Mason, Acting Borough Manager directly 609 491-0111 x216