February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109

Silveus Financial Partners with Ashley Arrington as New Agricultural Risk Consultant

Arrington leverages years of market analysis and industry expertise for the Illinois-based crop risk management firm
 
 
CHICAGO - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Silveus Financial, a national crop risk management leader whose connected methodology is changing the way farmers think about risk, is partnering with Ashley Arrington to serve as an agricultural risk consultant. Arrington brings more than 10 years of experience working in the banking industry, with a specialization in agricultural banking and analysis.

"Ashley will join our team of risk consultants who help agricultural producers and end-users understand their options in risk management," said Cy Monley, Silveus Financial Founder and Managing Principal. "We believe her industry and financial expertise will position our organization for continued growth and success."

Arrington is the founder of AgriAuthority, a U.S.-based agricultural consulting company that advises farm operations of varying size and background about the business of farming. The company also provides professional services in agricultural asset acquisition, business valuation, and growth consulting.

"I am fortunate to be partnering with such a highly-regarded company in the agricultural industry," said Arrington. "I share Silveus Financial's commitment to delivering total risk management to clients. I welcome the opportunity to help Silveus' clients understand the forces at work in the current market both in the near and the long term, providing a positive, lasting impact for them and their operations."

Arrington earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with a concentration in Finance and Financial Management Services, as well as her bachelor's degree in finance from Augusta University.

Silveus Financial works with producers and grain aggregators across the country to visualize risk and scenario plan customized solutions. Its proprietary software, nCompassTM, accounts for input costs, insurance, cash sales, structured trades, futures and options in an interactive, connected environment – allowing farmers to make informed decisions that balance profits and risk across a wide range of possible price and yield points.

About Silveus Financial

Formed with a mission to take scenario planning out of the silos and into the future, Silveus Financial means connected crop risk management. Silveus Financial's proprietary nCompass™ software ties all strategies together in a live environment, giving farmers, for the first time, an enterprise view of profit and loss scenarios anywhere, anytime, and on any device throughout the entire growing season. Silveus Financial is affiliated with Silveus Insurance Group, the nation's largest independent crop insurance (http://www.rma.usda.gov/policies/) agency. For more information, visit www.silveusfinancial.com.

Kebra Shelhamer
Silveus Financial
