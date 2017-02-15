News By Tag
Liberti Diamonds Luxe Collection Launches With Eagle Co
Sustainably Sourced and Made in the U.S.A. Jewelry Brand Announcing Launch of its Expanded Fashion Diamond Jewelry Line
"Our partnership with Liberti is a great fit as they are a wonderful addition to the unique assortment of the beautiful jewelry lines that have a social purpose we have curated," stated Vanessa Jasinski, senior vice president and partner of Eagle Co. "We love that American cultured Liberti Diamonds provide our customers with the American handcrafted jewelry and conflict free unique diamonds our customers are constantly seeking."
The new line expands on the success of Liberti's Return to Love collection, the first line to feature Liberti Diamonds. The Diamonds Luxe Collection launches with 26 pieces, with an assortment of luxury rings, earrings and necklaces. Prices range from the $690 to $8,900.
"We are excited to be partnering with a brand that values our mission and vision to create products that represent authenticity, ethical luxury and our heart-centered values," stated Pamela Norton, founder of Liberti.
The Diamonds Luxe Collection features:
• Conflict-free diamonds. Liberti Diamonds are the next generation of cultivated gems, uncompromising on cut, color, clarity and carats. Produced by Diamond Foundry, a California-based diamond producer, and exclusively distributed through American Grown Diamonds. Liberti Diamonds are American grown using solar power credits, reducing their carbon footprint to zero. Liberti's astonishingly brilliant diamonds are indistinguishable from mined gems. As opposed to their mined counterparts, they are true conflict-free diamonds that have not harmed life or land.
• Symbolic <1 trademark integration. Many of the pieces are handmade with Liberti's <1% trademark, honoring the less than 1% of refugees who have escaped camps abroad. Liberti's <1 symbol represents their inspiring journeys and supports inclusion for those who have resettled in America.
• American-made. All Liberti jewelry is handcrafted in the U.S. with precious metals and diamonds sourced within the U.S. Liberti collaborates with passion-based business owners and artisans across America, contributing positively to our culture and economy.
• Socially conscious. Every Liberti purchase made has a direct impact toward supporting resettled refugees, providing them with access to career-building opportunities and trade training that lasts a lifetime.
Later in the season, the Liberti Diamond Luxe Collection will expand beyond Eagle Co. and also be featured at The St. Regis Washington D.C. and Mandarin Oriental D.C. To purchase online at Eagle Co., visit https://eaglecompany.myshopify.com.
ABOUT LIBERTI
Founded in 2015 in Denver, Colo., Liberti is a mission-inspired lifestyle brand creating exquisite jewelry with a meaningful impact. Each Liberti collection is unique, modern, and versatile, inspired by America's stand for freedom and her natural beauty. From subtle dainty classics to bold icons, the collections are as captivating as the stories behind them. All aspects of Liberti's business - including manufacturing, operations and product sourcing - is based in the U.S., and every purchase made has a direct impact toward supporting resettled refugees, providing them with access to career-building opportunities and trade training that lasts a lifetime. To learn more, visit libertiusa.com and connect with Liberti @LibertiUSA on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest or Twitter.
