The Spa That Will Redefine All Spas Forever Just Opened in Edgewater, NJ
Well, get ready to head back to dreamland. The new Sojo Spa Club, just opened in Edgewater, is eight floors (yes eight) of spa splendidness that goes way beyond just a basic treatment. The place has pretty much thought of everything – from valet parking and radiant-heated floors throughout the entire place to attentive staff members everywhere you turn and your own set of spa clothes for lounging in to relaxation rooms complete with space-age-looking massage chairs and striking views of the Hudson and city skyline.
And if your bone-dry winter skin is driving you batty, get ready for water, water everywhere with a heated open-air hydrotherapy pool; a gorgeous rooftop infinity pool; a family pool (more on the family part in a minute); and something we've actually never seen before – a "foot massage path" that allows you to walk a soothing path on rounded stones in shallow water, which actually provides a natural form of foot reflexology. (Brilliant!) Oh, and there are multiple baths too, each focused on different benefits (think improved circulation or skin elasticity). The same goes for the saunas, with a bunch dedicated to different types of healing (the red clay version releases toxins while the charcoal sauna is all about increasing energy and metabolism). On the other end of the spectrum is the ice room, which promises to soften wrinkles and contract pores, plus the cold, warm, and hot baths, and cold plunge pools in each locker room, which by the way, are sleek, stylish and actually not at all like locker rooms.
Treatments are beyond what you'd even imagine, with tons of different massages (including a foot massage in the special foot massage room), body scrubs, and facials infused with products from the fabled brand ESPA, along with a host of waxing and nail services and even services targeted at teens. Speaking of them, yes, you really can take the whole family along since there's not just that kid-friendly pool we mentioned (complete with slide) but also a jungle gym and babysitting services in an indoor playroom, along with kids' birthday party options.
If you're thinking you just want to move in, well, you can. There's actually a 32-room hotel on site which you can rent even just for a few hours for a mini-staycation (or longer if it's been that kind week and you're looking for a haute hideout.) And while it's the perfect place to hibernate this winter, Sojo looks like it's going to be even more amazing come summer, when the place plans to start offering outdoor BBQs (though their indoor café is already open and pretty amazing), rooftop massage services, a splash pad and spray zone for the kids, and – bonus – you'll get to lounge by the outdoor pool all day.
Sojo has got some soft opening promotions going on, including a discounted fee to get in and take advantage of all the great amenities without splurging on a treatment … but after making it through this month, we're totally doing both.
Sojo Spa Club, (201)313-7200, 660 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
